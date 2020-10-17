Daily Horoscope For October 17, 2020

Daily horoscope for Saturday, October 17, 2020 for all zodiac signs in astrology.

The Sun is in Libra until October 22, 2020. The Moon spends the day in Scorpio.

Mercury and Mars are retrograde. The North node is retrograde in Gemini.

Moon Alert for October 17, 2020

No shopping restrictions for Saturday.

Here's what all zodiac signs can expect from astrology and today's horoscopes on Saturday, October 17, 2020.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Shared resources are relevant today. Take inventory of your budget and what you have.

If you share a bank account with someone, be aware of what the other is doing to prevent conflicts over money.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Relationship check. Things aren't all that they seem. Be open and receptive to feedback.

What you say and do matters. Make your responses sweet.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's the little things that count. Your work and performance require more attention to detail.

Slow down and let your responses be attentive and thoughtful. Don't rush through projects, emails or reports. Check twice before hitting send.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Have a backup plan. Your date night plans could be at odds with other activities.

Schedule conflicts, last-minute needs can make the day tense and stressful. Make the best of your day with someone simple and fun to do at home instead.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Family matters are busy and bustling today. Someone may discover a much-needed fix.

Keep things tidy. Do a quick walk around for a flash inspection of your home just in case.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Communication and traffic jams may be par for the course today.

Don't text and drive or let yourself be distracted when on the road.

Avoid gossip and try to keep your conversations something you wouldn't mind repeated to anyone else.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Money and property may need extra attention today.

A surprise loss or bill in the mail can bring a stressful close to the day.

A sudden loss or gain could take place.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Personal matters can be stressful today and people can be unpredictable.

A secret can be disclosed and catch you off-guard. Dislike what you hear? Let your character speak for itself by not by taking the high road.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Prepare for the unexpected. Even if you love adventure, today may catch you off-guard and leave you wanting some stability.

Control what you can and where things are out of your hands, release it and move on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

A friendship or networking association can bring sudden surprises that you didn't see coming.

You may not value the bad timing, but appreciate knowing where you stand. The truth can be enlightening.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Authority figures and your social status feature strongly today. It's not a good day to assert your will or rights over others.

Take a stand, but be a gentle giant. Make peace, not war. Your words have staying power, so make sure you mean what you say.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Incidentals are likely today, but you still have control of your outcome.

Don't rush through your tasks. Stay mindful. Be persistent and try to avoid doing more than one thing at a time. Caution is key.

If your birthday is today:

You are delightful and full of energy. You are adventurous and are resourceful.

Famous people born on October 17, who share your birthday include:

Ziggy Marley

Eminem

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and The School of Oracles. She is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.