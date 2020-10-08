Meet Samuel Arnold, Star Of Netflix's New Series 'Emily In Paris'

Emily In Paris was released to Netflix on October 2, 2020, and nobody can stop obsessing over its incredibly talented cast. It's about a girl named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who moves to Paris, obviously, in hopes of pursuing a career and better life. Sexy and funny French actor, Samuel Arnold, plays Julien, who works at the same marketing firm as Emily. But who is the man with the French accent behind the suit and tie?

Who Is Samuel Arnold from Emily in Paris?

Samuel Arnold is a French actor and dancer based in London. He was born and raised in France but moved to London six years ago. He was born in 1995 and is currently 25 years old.

Ever since he was a young boy, he pursued his interests in theatre. Arnold performed in several theater projects and stage dramas before his film career took off.

What else has Samuel Arnold been in?

In addition to Emily In Paris, Arnold is best known for his appearances in Platane, National Theatre Live: Antony & Cleopatra, and Teur un homme. He's filmed productions with a range of famous actors and actresses like Philippine Leroy Beaulieu, Frédéric Pierrot, Valerie Karsenti, to name a few.

In an interview, he dished about the creative process of filming Emily In Paris. "Well, I felt like I was home, first of all, but at the same time, I felt like I was rediscovering everything, the city and everything with the cast and everybody because that was like seeing Paris from a new eye. " He said, "So I felt also at the same time, as if I was brand new, like everyone else. I feel like I had like I had, like, no clue, like everyone else. I was like, oh, that’s Paris. Even though it was my own town!"

Where did he receive his acting training?

From 2012-2013, he studied acting at EICAR, The International Film & Television School Paris. Then, he went on to study at the Giles Foreman Centre For Acting from 2013 to 2015. GFCA offers both full-time and part-time intensive acting training.

His Instagram feed is jam-packed with photos from his acting school adventures.

He is a pop culture aficionado.

"I’m a big fan of pop culture." He said, "I’m a big fan of pop culture, sci-fi heroes and stuff, and I’m watching at the moment The Boys and I’m not saying that I’d like to work with them, but I definitely like to do something in that light. Something very edgy and fun and, you know, supernatural at the same time."

On July 5, 2016, he posted a photo of himself next to a photo of the cartoon version of Black Spiderman. "Let's dream big." He wrote. Arnold also said his favorite Instagram account to follow is John Boyega, the British-Nigerian actor and producer. "I love to follow John Boyega." Arnold said. "I like that he’s a Nigerian boy."

He’s currently binge-watching the television show, Prison Break.

"Do you know what I’m watching at the moment? And everybody goes like, ‘Oh really?’ I’m watching Prison Break!" He said in an interview. "As a kid I could always only watch one episode a week because it was on TV. And I thought you know what, I’m just going to binge-watch it. And that’s what I’m doing at the moment." A very different vibe than Emily In Paris, he joked.

Emily In Paris is Samuel Arnold's American debut.

Arnold found it very exciting to be included on a platform as big as Netflix. "It was like a big celebration, obviously, when I got the news." He said, "And it's the product of hard work and a little bit of luck as well. And it felt it felt very good to be able to express myself in such a good environment and such a big platform."

He also mentioned that he had a boatload of fun showing his American castmates around the city of Paris. For people-watching and going to clubs, of course.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.