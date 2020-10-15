Meet Claudia Jordan, Former ‘Apprentice’ Star Who Claims Trump Tried To Kiss Her Twice While On The Show

She said what she said, and she didn’t hold back. Former Real Housewives of Atlanta and Celebrity Apprentice star Claudia Jordan appeared on an episode of the Behind the Velvet Ropes podcast on Oct. 13 and did NOT hold back on giving all the juicy details about Donald Trump and his family.

Who is Claudia Jordan?

Read on to find out everything you need to know about Claudia Jordan and what she said about the Trump family.

Claudia Jordan competed on two seasons of Celebrity Apprentice — and claimed Donald Trump tried to kiss her more than once.

Jordan appeared on two seasons of the reality show, which means she had plenty of material to share about the Trump family with the host of Behind the Velvet Ropes, David Yontef.

"He tried to kiss me one time...was it once? Twice," she said. "And I had to remind him he was married, but I was like, 'You are not putting that tongue in my mouth, that is absolutely not going to happen."

She also added that it's no secret that Trump has been unfaithful to Melania since the beginning of their relationship.

"I mean, everyone knows he cheats on her. And so does she," Jordan said.

She also claimed that Trump loves his daughter, Ivanka, more than anyone.

“He favors Ivanka over his own wife, like come on,” Claudia revealed. “He loves Ivanka. I think he’s okay with [Donald] Trump Jr. And Eric [Trump] is just like, whatever. The afterthought, but he’s the ugliest.”

“So, I think Trump judges people by looks, weight,” she added.

“He made comments to me when I was doing Celebrity Apprentice,” she said. “Like, I know he values people based on those types of things. And I know that sounds like a f****d up thing for me to say, but it’s true. He does.”

“He values people based on how thin they are, how attractive they are, if they’re rich,” she concluded.

Who is Claudia Jordan’s husband?

Claudia Jordan is not currently married; however, she was married to Datari Turner for a very brief period of time in 2009. The pair tied the knot in Vegas on November 28, 2009, but she filed for annulment a few months later, claiming he was a “fraud” and “misrepresented” himself.

What is Claudia Jordan’s Instagram?

Claudia Jordan’s Instagram is chock-full of videos, as well as pictures of herself with her friends and her boyfriend, Kendal Dismute, who goes by KJ for short.

Who is Kendal Dismute?

Kendal Dismute is a real estate agent and a “retired AF civil engineer,” according to his Instagram bio. The pair have been together since at least November of 2019, and it looks like they’re more in love than ever!

What are the best Claudia Jordan TV shows and movies?

Claudia Jordan is currently the host of Out Loud with Claudia Jordan on the Fox Soul platform. She is also the host of Love & Hip Hop on VH1.

Jordan worked as a model on The Price is Right from 2001-2003 and Deal or No Deal from 2005-2009. She’s made appearances on That’s So Raven, The Bold and the Beautiful, Celebrity Apprentice, Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, Season 7 of Real Housewives of Atlanta, and Sharknado 5: Global Swarming.

What is Claudia Jordan’s age?

Claudia Jordan was born on April 12, 193, which makes her a 47-year-old Aries.

Who are Claudia Jordan’s exes?

One of Claudia Jordan’s most notable exes is Medina Islam, who she recently named as her abuser.

“He body-slammed me into a toilet, broke it in half and it cracked the porcelain and water went everywhere,” Claudia said. “I kept that to myself. I never called the police on him. I stayed in bed for four days with back spasms and we protect these Black men and guess what, is there a thank you? Is there a, ‘I’ll never do it again?’ Is it ‘I’ll get help.’ No. There’s nothing.”

Islam denied the claims in a lengthy statement, which you can read here.

Claudia Jordan’s former Housewives castmate, Phaedra Parks, is currently in a relationship with Islam.

If you or someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse or violence, there are resources to get help.

There are ways to go about asking for help as safely as possible. For more information, resources, legal advice, and relevant links visit the National Domestic Violence Hotline. For anyone struggling from domestic abuse, call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233). If you’re unable to speak safely, text LOVEIS to 1-866-331-9474 or log onto thehotline.org.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news.