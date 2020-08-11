Who Is Vanessa Grimaldi's Fiancé? Everything To Know About Josh Wolfe

They are engaged!

For some lucky people, finding love on television can last forever, as seen on The Bachelor. But for most, TV romance ends once cameras stop rolling.

The Bachelor’s Nick Viall and Vanessa Grimaldi fell in love during season 21 of the reality series, and became engaged at the end of the show. Five months after Bachelor Nation watched them get engaged, Viall and Grimaldi announced their split in August 2017.

"It's with a great amount of heartbreak for the both of us as we have decided to end our engagement," the duo said in a joint statement at the time. "We gave this relationship our all and we are saddened that we did not get the fairy tale ending we hoped for. We will continue to be there for each other no matter what. This hasn't been an easy decision, however, as we part ways, we do so with lots of love and admiration for each other."

But Grimaldi has finally found her fairy tale ending and is now engaged to Josh Wolfe.

Who is Vanessa Grimaldi's fiancé, Josh Wolfe?

Since Grimaldi’s split with Viall, the special education teacher has moved on to a new romance. She confirmed the news when she shared a photo of herself and Wolfe, a Canadian businessman, getting cozy via Instagram.

And just very recently, she announced on Instagram that they are engaged, captioning it, "August 9th, 2020 will forever be my favourite DAY OF MY LIFE!!!!!!!!!!! @jbrwolfe YOU ARE MY EVERYTHING AND I CANNOT WAIT TO BE FOREVER AND EVER WITH YOU!!!!!! #engaged."

So who is Josh Wolfe? We have all the details about Vanessa Grimaldi’s new fiancé.

Where is Josh Wolfe from? Montreal, Canada.

Wolfe was born Joshua Bernard Reginald Wolfe. He hails from Montreal, Quebec in Canada, and was born on February 4, 1985, which makes him 34 years old.

His family also lives in Montreal, and he has two sisters who have children; if you look at his Instagram account, it's apparent he loves spending time with his nieces and nephews.

Grimaldi is also a native of Montreal, and showed Viall and Bachelor Nation her home during the hometown dates.

Who is Josh Wolfe? He's a family man.

He spends a lot of time as Uncle Josh and seems to love kids. “Much love for these little rascals,” he shared on Instagram with a snap of his nieces and nephew.

Wolfe’s father passed away in 2012 and misses him. “It's been four years and not a single day goes by that I don't think of you. Miss you everyday Dad. I know you're smiling down from above,” he shared.

What does Josh Wolfe do? He works in government relations.

Wolfe works as the Director of Outreach and Programming in the Quebec and Atlantic Canadian region for the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs.

His profile on LinkedIn says he has a “demonstrated history of working in the government relations industry.” He also describes himself as a “strong community and social services professional.”

Wolfe graduated from Princeton.

After graduating from Massachusetts’ Phillips Academy in 2004, Wolfe attended Princeton University in New Jersey. He graduated in 2008 with a bachelor's degree focused in near and Middle Eastern studies.

Josh Wolfe is a huge a dog lover.

He has an adorable Chihuahua named Bugsy, who battled a cancerous tumor.

Wolfe shared an update on his pup’s health, writing, “Cancer had nothing on Bugsy. This feisty little guy is a fighter. After surgery and the removal of a rare cancerous tumour in his salivary gland he's all better. A cancer only two pets on record have ever had and both were cats. Grateful my best friend isn't going anywhere.”

Wolfe’s a former athlete.

Wolfe was cross-country runner, having won 5K races like the Canterbury Invitational and the 2003 Outdoor Track Interscholastic Championships. His running career had a brief pause due to an injury, but he returned to cross-country once healed up.

Nick Viall wished Vanessa Grimaldi the best.

So, how does Viall feel about his ex-fiancé moving on?

“I heard through the grapevine, but we don’t have any contact, but I think that’s great,” he said. “I wish her the best. I’m glad she’s found someone to spend some time with.”

The Bachelor in Paradise alum revealed, “It’s one of those things — you date, you see what happens...there’s no timeline... when you’re single. I still hope to meet someone someday. That could be tomorrow, that could be in five years.”

Viall is done pursuing love through reality TV.

“I don’t see myself going on The Bachelor anymore,” he explained. “I’m there to support it and the occasional cameo, supporting the franchise when I can, but as a contestant and looking for love? I will never go on a reality TV show for that. Other than that, there are other opportunities that I’m not pursuing or looking for, but who knows?”

Grimaldi and Wolfe are engaged.

The news of their engagement came during their road trip to Quebec City when he proposed on August 9, 2020. It was at the Sait-Louis Gate that he proposed.

She described their engagement as "an intimate, beautiful moment that was candle-lit."

Grimaldi said that Wolfe's proposal was a complete surprise to her, saying, "I knew we were going to get engaged eventually, but I had no idea it was going to happen when it did. Josh is the first person I am with where I am at complete ease and where I never second-guessed his love for me. I've been ready to say YES! I am the luckiest woman!"

The couple is now planning an engagement party at a Lebanese restaurant where a portion of the bill will be donated to help give aid to those struggling after the explosion in Beirut.

They are also starting to plan their wedding, of which Grimaldi has said, "Younger Vanessa would have wanted a typical Italian wedding: big and lots of guests. Now, I envision something small, simple, and intimate with my closest friends and family."

Because of coronavirus, their wedding date is still up in the air, but they are still looking forward to celebrating their love with their family and friends.

Maria Lianos-Carbone is the author of "Oh Baby! A Mom's Self-Care Survival Guide for the First Year" and publisher of A Mother World.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted in February 2019 and was updated with the latest information.