The Wanted's Tom Parker Diagnosed With Inoperable Brain Tumor — Meet His Wife, Kelsey

The Wanted's Tom Parker was recently — and tragically — diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor. So if Tom Parker is glad about anything, he's probably glad that his wife, Kelsey Parker came into his life. This former boy band heartthrob linked up with the beautiful actress and business owner. It was love at first sight. If only we all could be so lucky.

Who is Tom Parker's wife, Kelsey Parker?

Born and raised in England, her maiden name — and stage name— is Kelsey Hardwick. She was born on March 7, 1990, which makes her a Pisces. She is approximately 5 feet and 3 inches tall.

There's more to Hardwick than tying the knot with the famous singer in the famous boyband, The Wanted. As a successful English actress in the film and television industry, she is best known for starring in Legacy, The Interceptor, He Who Dares: Downing Street Siege, Abducted, EastEnders, Bullies. She even snagged a role as an extra in Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, which is arguably the best Harry Potter film. Have you seen the cinematography on that film?

When did Tom and Kelsey Parker get married?

The two were pronounced husband and wife on July 14, 2018.

The ceremony was held on a farm in Surrey. Apparently, Parker asked his former fellow bandmates, Max George, Jay McGuinness, Siva Kaneswaran, and Nathan Skyes to usher his wedding, but they declined.

‘It’s weird, I emailed all the boys a few months ago and asked them to be ushers. As we’ve not all been together since 2014, I thought my wedding might have been a nice moment for it,” Parker mentioned in an interview. “Siva and Nathan said they’d like to but they didn’t know what they were doing at that time. Then it got closer and I needed their suit sizes. Siva said no and Nathan didn’t reply. It is what it is.”

Who are Tom and Kelsey Parker's kids?

They are the proud mother and father of a baby girl.

Their daughter, Aurelia Rose, was born on June 30, 2019, at 8:30 am. An adorable Cancer, weighing in at seven pounds!

One baby just wasn't enough for these lovebirds — or dare I say — love-rabbits. Eleven months after the birth of their first newborn, the two announced their second bun in the oven.

"I wasn't [surprised], but Tom definitely was. I had stopped breastfeeding Aurelia, and that can make you more vulnerable to getting pregnant." Hardwick said, "I want a big family so I would rather just get it over and done with. I'd like to have three or four, but I don't know how Tom feels about that."

What kind of cancer does Tom Parker have?

Tom Parker was diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumor, stage four glioblastoma, the same kind of brain cancer John McCain had.

On the Monday morning of October 12, 2020, Tom Parker released a statement on his Instagram page, regarding his health. "Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why." He wrote, "There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment. We decided, after a lot of thought, that rather than hiding away and trying to keep it a secret, we would do one interview where we could lay out all the details and let everyone know the facts in our own way. We are all absolutely devastated but we are gonna fight this all the way. We don’t want your sadness, we just want love and positivity and together we will raise awareness of this terrible disease and look for all available treatment options. It’s gonna be a tough battle but with everyone’s love and support we are going to beat this. Tom and Kelsey xxx."

Kelsey posted the same exact photo, along with the same exact caption to her personal account. How refreshing! It's not every day you see people sticking by their significant others.

Six weeks ago, Parker was diagnosed after experiencing seizures.

In an interview, Parker said, “They pulled the curtain around my bed and said, ‘It’s a brain tumor.’ All I could think was, ‘F–king hell!’” Parker confirmed that the tumor is stage four glioblastoma, which is terminal. The couple says they purposely chose not to find out how much time Tom has left, as it wouldn't be helpful for his mental health.

“I don’t think Tom will ever process this information," Hardwick said in the same interview. "It’s horrendous. Watching your partner go through this is so hard, because how can I tell him to not let it consume him?”

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.