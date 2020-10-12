Kristin Cavallari Spotted Locking Lips With Comedian Jeff Dye — Who Is He?

Kristin Cavallari is an American television personality, fashion designer, and actress. She is best known for her role in the reality tv show Laguna Beach: The Real Orange County and her reality show on E! Very Cavallari. She filed for divorce from husband, ex-football star Jay Cutler in April 2020 and seems like the blonde beauty is back on the prowl. Cavallari was caught making out with comedian Jeff Dye outside a bar in Chicago's Fulton Market district — very close to one of her Uncommon James stores — and she isn't denying it.

Who is Kristin Cavallari's rumored boyfriend, Jeff Dye?

Jeff Dye is a 37-year-old American stand-up comedian and actor. He was born on February 4, 1983, in Seattle, Washington, making him an Aquarius. In 2019, he was nominated for the First Glance Award for 'best ensemble' for the movie ½ New Year. Dye's other works include The Wedding Year and The 60 Yard Line. He's also hosted many MTV events and was a finalist on NBC's Last Comic Standing.

How did Kristin Cavallari and Jeff Dye meet?

It is unclear how to two met or if they knew each other before the make-out sesh in Chicago, though we know Chicago is very near and dear to Cavallari, given that's where her ex-husband played football for many years as a Chicago Bear and where one of her Uncommon James store is located — on Randolph Street in the West Loop. As far as social media goes, the two follow each other on Instagram, so it's possible they knew other previously.

Jeff Dye is a dog dad.

Looking through his Instagram, Dye is a very proud pup owner of a Goldendoodle. The energetic pup named Bub can be seen wearing eye shields and fan-made bandanas throughout Dye's page. For National Dog Day, Dye posted a picture of Bub in a Jeep with cute googles on. The caption read, "He’s been such a blessing and answered prayer during this covid sh-t. He’s not an official service dog but he definitely keeps me balanced and sane and happy so I think that counts." A true dog dad.

Jeff Dye used to date a WWE wrestler.

Dye dated Becky Lynch, a WWE Wrestler in 2018. The relationship didn't last long as they broke up sometime before Lynch was seen with Seth Rollins, a fellow wrestler, in February of 2019. Rollins and Lynch announced their engagement in May of 2020.

Jeff Dye has a podcast.

Jeff Dye hosts his own podcast called Jeff Dye's Friendships where he sits down and chats with the plenty of celebrity friends he has made. His most recent episode is a sit down chat with actress Cheryl Hines on how she's getting through the pandemic.

What is Jeff Dye's net worth?

Jeff Dye's net worth is about $1-5 million overall and an estimated $1-3 million for 2020. The main source of his wealth comes from his stand-up comedy career.

Kristen Cavallari filed for divorce from Jay Cutler in April.

If the dating rumors are real, then we should talk about Cavallari's current situation. Kristin Cavallari was previously married to Jay Cutler. The two split in April of this year. Kristin announced on Instagram, “With great sadness, after 10 years together, we have come to a loving conclusion to get a divorce.” The couple were married for seven years and had three children together. Now six months later, seems like she's ready to jump back on romance train — and that just might be with Jeff Dye.

Who are Kristin Cavallari's children?

Cavallari had three kids with her ex-husband, Jay Cutler. The eldest is Camden Jack Cutler, born in 2012, and 8 years old. Jaxon Wyatt Cutler was next in 2014 and he's 6 years old. The youngest of the bunch is daughter Saylor James Cutler, born in 2015 and 4 years old.

What is Kristin Cavallari's net worth?

Kristin Cavallari's net worth sits at $30 million as of 2020.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.