Meet William Abadie, Star Of Netflix's Très Chic New Series 'Emily In Paris'

Emily In Paris was released to Netflix on October 2, 2020 and nobody can stop obsessing over its hugely-talented cast. The show is about a girl named Emily, played by Lily Collins, who moves to Paris, obviously, in hopes of pursuing a career and better life. Charming French actor, William Abadie plays Antoine, the French perfumer who's having an affair with Emily's Parisian boss Sylvie. But who is the man behind the sultry bottles of that sweet sweet perfume?

Who is William Abadie from Emily in Paris?

William Abadie studied at The Lee Strasberg Theater Institute in New York and the L'École Claude Mathieu in Paris. In 2000, he was awarded a Life Time Membership at the Actor Studio.

He received glowing reviews from The New York Times for his self-produced Off-Broadway production of Modigliani by Dennis McIntyre. The show's praise and overflowing attention ignited his film and TV career in the United States.

What is William Abadie's age?

He was born in 1977 and is currently 43 years old.

What is William Abadie's height?

Abadie's height is not confirmed but based on watching Emily In Paris, he's pretty tall and definitely significantly taller than Lily Collins, who is 5 feet and 4 inches.

He's a jet-setter.

Or at least he was, pre-Covid. Scroll through his Instagram feed, and you'll find shots of the Eiffel Tower, Opera Garnier, and Central Park.

On April 16, 2019, he posted an homage to the Notre-Dame de Paris cathedral, which was destroyed in a fire.

Who is William Abadie's wife?

There's no information out there about his dating history or current relationship life. Seems like he's a very private person when it comes to his love life.

What William Abadie movies has he been in?

Abadie is best-known for his appearances in Waiting For Anya, Sweetbitter, The Con Is On, Madam Secretary, The Mentalist, The Longest Week, Person Of Interest, Homeland, Bluebloods, Gossip Girl, Ugly Betty, Sex and the City, and Homeland.

He’s also recorded voice-overs for video games, including Red Dead Redemption II and Call of Duty 3.

He's super charming — and athletic!

From completing and winning dozens of running marathons to Alpine snowboarding, Abadie is a successful and accomplished athlete. He even finished the Ironman Lake Placid triathlon race.

In 2017, he ran a marathon to support the organization Team For Kids. On November 25, he posted a photo to Instagram, sporting his bright and flashy running gear. "Sunday in the park with Brian, Rachel, many friends and 49000 others." He wrote, "Thanks to all for the support. Way to go Team for kids."

He uses his social media platform to support several charities.

On September 26, 2020, Abadie posted a photo of himself in an 'I Love NY' tanktop to Instagram. "Please support my campaign for @CityHarvestNYC." He wrote, "and join me in helping New York City through these rough times! I’m also daring a few of you to throw on the t-shirt and spread some NYC love, your way. Every $1.50 donated helps City Harvest rescue and deliver enough food to feed a family of four." His Emily In Paris co-star, Ashley Park commented, "Oui oui," alongside a red heart emoji.

He's also a consistent supporter of MMFA, Team For Kids, and Culture For One.

Abadie noted the difference between French and American women.

We know what his character Antione thinks about French fragrances, but what about the actor himself? Abadie gave the scoop about French fragrances in an interview. “Fragrances are an integral part of a French woman’s outfit," he said. "It’s the final intimate dab of confidence before she walks out of the door. I’ll speak from experience and say that for French women, it’s essential. And that for American women it might be more of an occasional wear.”

