Meet Bruno Gouery, Star Of Netflix’s Fun New Series ‘Emily In Paris’

Emily In Paris was released to Netflix on October 2, 2020 and nobody can stop obsessing over ts star-studded cast. It's about a girl named Emily, played by Lilly Collins, who moves to Paris, obviously, in hopes of pursuing a career and better life. Funny French actor Bruno Gouery plays Luc, one of the lead figures in the marketing firm that Emily works for. But who is the man behind suit and tie?

Who is Bruno Gouery from Emily in Paris?

Bruno Gouery is a French actor and writer for television.

He was born in 1975 and is currently 45 years old. There is little information about his family life and upbringing, except for the fact that he was born and raised in France.

He is approximately six feet tall and weighs seventy-nine kilograms.

What else has Bruno Gouery been in?

Gouery started acting when he was young. He's best known for his performances in Marie-Francine, The Truk, Super Jimmy, Losing It, and President Alphonse. He also writes for the television series Doc Martin, in which he also plays the title character.

He's worked on a total of 15 film productions and starred as the narrator in two French documentaries, Du rififi chez les Barbouzes and Mon Curé Chez Kes Bidasses.

What is Doc Martin?

Not to be confused for the leather combat boot company, of course! Doc Martin is a TV series that follows the story of a doctor who randomly develops a blood phobia. He abandons his bachelor lifestyle to move to a small fishing town.

Gouery stars in the French adaptation of the British Doc Martin, which was created by Eric Kristy in 2011.

Bruno Gouery's social media accounts are strictly professional.

Gouery is not one to take a snapshot of his breakfast and post it to his feed. Nor, does he clog up his Instagram story, bragging about his quarantine workout routine. His Instagram feed features the occasional photo of a family member or scenic view, but mostly his posts veer on the promotional side.

From posting trailers of Emily In Paris to group photos with his superb castmates, it's apparent how hyped he is about the show. "Can’t wait for one of my latest jobs!" He posted alongside a photo of the Emily In Paris cast, "Emily in Paris, a Paramount network show created by Darren Star (Sex and The City, Beverly Hills 90210...) starring Lily Collins and a great cast, shot in my hometown Paris!"

He traveled to Italy before the global Covid shutdown.

On February 3, 2020, Gouery posted a shot of the Leaning Tower of Pisa to his personal Instagram account. "Pisa by night," He wrote, "Sur les traces de... #italiantrip #belpaese #torredipisa #surlestracesde." He hopped from Tuscany to Luca to Pistoia within the short span of a week. There are no people in the photographs, so it's unclear as to whether or not he traveled alone.

His following is growing on social media.

As of today, Gouery has a total of 3,354 Instagram followers. He has only forty Twitter followers, however, which makes sense as he tends to be more of a retweeter than a tweeter.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.