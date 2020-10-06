Fun Facts About Roe Hartrampf, Starring In Netflix's 'Emily In Paris'

The new Netflix show Emily in Paris follows Emily (Lily Collins) who moves from Chicago to Paris for her dream job. However, living in Paris ends up being more challenging than she thought. Emily has to balance her love life, career, and social life. Emily in Paris also has some majorly cute guys in it — and one of them plays Emily's boyfriend in Chicago.

Who is Roe Hartrampf?

Get to know Roe Hartrampf, one of the breakout stars of the series.

Roe Hartrampf is an actor who's so far best known for appearing in the Netflix series Emily in Paris. Hartrampf plays the role of Doug, Emily’s ex-boyfriend from Chicago. You may also know Hartrampf from his roles in Madam Secretary and the films Equity and The Foster Portfolio.

Hartrampf is also a real life prince — well, sort of. He will be making his Broadway debut as Prince Charles in Diana: A New Musical, which will be coming to Netflix in early 2021 before opening on Broadway on May 25, 2021.

Roe Hartrampf had fun with his Emily in Paris co-stars.

When the cameras were off, Hartrampf spent time goofing off with the other stars of Netflix’s Emily in Paris. He posted a couple of behind-the-scenes photos on Instagram. He even posted a funny video with Lily Collins of both of them being excited (and quiet) while filming.

Hartrampf went to school for acting.

Hartrampf received acting training from Tisch School of the Arts at New York University. In addition to Tisch, he also attended the Stella Adler Studio. Hartrampf clearly takes acting very seriously and is very skilled at it.

Who is Roe Hartrampf dating?

Hartrampf is dating Nikki Pettus who runs a floral design studio called Strega Flora. Pettus and Hartrampf even got a dog together.

Roe Hartrampf loves his dog.

Hartrampf loves his dog named Hoagie Hartrampf. He often posts pictures of the cute pup all over his instagram and so does his girlfriend.

Hartrampf is a fan of reality television.

Hartrampf and friends met Bachelorette star Hannah Brown and posed with her for a picture on Instagram. He even declared he “played it cool” when he met her. On his Twitter, he's also admitted to watching RuPaul’s Drag Race. Even actors need a break from scripted television, it seems!

watching drag race instead — Chef Roe Har T (@RoeHartrampf) September 30, 2020

Where does Roe Hartrampf live?

Although Hartrampf recently filmed in Paris, he lives in New York City. It makes sense because Madam Secretary films in New York and Hartrampf will be appearing on Broadway soon, post Covid. Judging from his instagram, he often explores the city with his dog.

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.