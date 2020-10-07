Facts About Vice Presidential Debate Moderator Susan Page’s Husband, Carl Leubsdorf

The first vice presidential debate airs live on Wednesday, Oct. 7, and boy, is it going to be a doozy. This will be the first time Democratic Vice Presidential nominee Kamala Harris will face off against current Vice President Mike Pence, and after Trump’s COVID hospitalization and dramatic return to the White House, tensions will most likely be high between the two parties. The debate will be moderated by journalist Susan Page, and although Page’s name is a familiar one, we’re curious about her husband of nearly forty years, Carl Leubsdorf.

Who is Susan Page’s husband, Carl Leubsdorf?

Carl Leubsdorf is an American journalist and columnist who was born in New York City on March 17, 1938, which makes him a Pisces. Leubsdorf went to school at Cornell University, where he received his Bachelor’s degree with Honors in Government. He was also a part of the Phi Beta Kappa fraternity while getting his undergraduate degree at Cornell.

After getting his undergrad degree, Leubsdorf received his Masters with Honors in Journalism from Columbia University at the Graduate School of Journalism.

After grad school, Carl Leubsdorf immediately started working for The Associated Press as a Staff Writer from 1960 - 1972. He then became the Chief Political Writer for AP from 1973 - 1975.

Leubsdorf then migrated over to The Sun in Baltimore as a Washington Correspondent. After five years there, he then landed a job at The Dallas Morning News, where he’s been Washington Columnist for nearly four decades.

Long story short: this guy has some serious journalism credentials, so it’s no wonder he married fellow journalist, Susan Page.

When did Susan Page and Carl Leubsdorf get married?

Susan Page and Carl Leubsdorf got married in 1982, which means they’ve been husband and wife for nearly forty years! The pair got married in a non-denominational ceremony at their home in Washington by Reverend Jerry Musick of the Christian Heritage Assembly of God Church in Oxon Hill, Maryland.

Susan’s sister, Jill Brooks, served as the matron of honor for their low-key nuptials, while Carl Leubsdorf’s son from his first marriage, Carl Leubsdorf Jr., was his dad’s best man.

Who is Carl Leubsdorf’s first wife?

Carl Leubsdorf’s first wife was Carolyn Stockmeyer. They had one child together: Carl Leubsdorf Jr. Their marriage ended in divorce, and sadly, she passed away from lung cancer in 1999. According to her obituary, she was a member of the Woman's Club of Chevy Chase and Cleveland Park Historical Society, and her hobbies included bridge, crossword puzzles, and tennis.

He’s a baseball fan.

Made a new friend the other night at Nats Park pic.twitter.com/NJwbHw0SoS — Carl P. Leubsdorf (@CarlPLeubsdorf) May 17, 2018

On his Twitter account, Carl posts pictures of himself enjoying baseball games — particularly, he’s a fan of the Washington Nationals. This year, though, because of the coronavirus pandemic that’s still ravaging our nation despite what President Trump says, Carl celebrated opening day at home.

“Opening Night, not at Nsts [sic] Park but next best thing,” he tweeted from his living room.

The vice presidential debate airs on Wednesday, Oct. 7 on all major networks. You can also stream the debate on YouTube.

