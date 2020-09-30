Everything To Know About Jo Jorgensen, One Of The Third-Party Candidates Running For President

After the first presidential debate on Sept. 29 shook the entire world to its core, many Americans felt disheartened about the two candidates battling it out over some of the most important topics and policies currently plaguing our nation. And while Democractic Presidential nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are the two biggest names representing the two biggest parties on the 2020 ballot, they aren’t the only ones whose names will appear on this year’s ballots.

Who is Jo Jorgensen?

Jo Jorgensen is the Libertarian Presidential candidate for the 2020 election. She was born on May 1, 1957, which makes her a Taurus. According to her Instagram account, Jorgensen is also a senior lecturer at Clemson University in South Carolina, and is also a mother of two and a grandmother.

What is the Libertarian party?

The Libertarian party is a relatively new party that was founded in 1971. “The Libertarian Party (LP) is your representative in American politics. It is the only political organization which respects you as a unique and responsible individual,” their website reads.

“Our slogan is that we are ‘The Party of Principle,’ because we stand firmly on our principles. Libertarians strongly oppose any government interference into their personal, family, and business decisions,” the description continues. “Essentially, we believe all Americans should be free to live their lives and pursue their interests as they see fit as long as they do no harm to another.”

What are the main issues Jo Jorgensen is passionate about?

Some of the main issues that Jo Jorgensen is passionate about include healthcare, criminal justice reform, the environment, and tax reform.

In her “Get To Know Jo Jorgensen” video on YouTube, the 63-year-old Illinois native also talked about making birth control more accessible for women in America. “I will get the government out of the way so that the private market, the free market can make birth control more readily available to women,” she said. “A lot of times, it’s the government that stands in the way and creates the obstacles.”

She also talked about how she would stop civil unrest and rioting, which is an issue that the United States has been dealing with for countless decades now, but especially so in 2020.

“Well, the biggest thing is to reduce government because people are bringing their grievances, and I’d like to point out that the peaceful protesters are a different group of people than the rioters who take over,” she said.

“They are opportunists who are hijacking the movement,” she continued. “So, what I would like to do is have a government so small, that people don’t feel like they need to protest or riot in order to get their voices heard.”

She’s got a sense of humor.

In response to last night’s debate between Biden and Trump, Jorgensen posted an old-school missing persons ad on a milk carton on her Instagram page, telling people that she was “missing from the debate stage.”

Is Jo Jorgensen married?

Jo Jorgensen is married with two kids, and is even a grandmother! However, not much is known about her family or personal life, as it seems like she keeps that part of her life very private.

