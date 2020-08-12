Who Are Kamala Harris's Parents? Everything To Know About Donald And Shyamala Gopalan Harris

Not just anyone is capable of raising a future vice president.

There was a lot of buildup to this particular announcement, but now it's official: Kamala Harris is Joe Biden's presidential running mate, and come the November 2020 election, it's possible she could end up becoming the first black female vice president of the United States. Obviously, this is a huge deal, and the internet is buzzing with excitement. She might be best known for being a senator or her work as a former lawyer, but what about her personal life — and her childhood?

Originally hailing from Oakland, California, Harris was born to Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald Harris.

Who are Kamala Harris' parents, Shyamala Gopalan Harris and Donald Harris?

Kamala Harris's parents were both Immigrants who met in college.

Harris's mother came from India while her father came from Jamaica, and they met when they were both graduate students at UC Berkeley. They met while getting involved in activism on campus and got married before they graduated, later joining the civil rights movement to fight for racial equality.

Harris was raised by a single mother.

Unfortunately, Shyamala and Donald's marriage wasn't meant to be. By the time Harris was seven years old in 1971, they split, with Shyamala getting custody of Harris and her sister, Maya, while their father took a job out of state.

Who is Kamala Harris's mom? Shyamala Gopalan Harris was a breast cancer researcher.

While raising Harris and Maya, Shyamala worked in academia as a breast cancer researcher, and her obituary painted her as an incredibly impressive woman until her death in 2009.

"She embodied an independent, confident and curious spirit that led her to travel alone to the U.S. as a teen; forge a career as a brilliant breast cancer researcher; join the Civil Rights Movement; introduce a generation of students of color to careers in science; and, through it all, raise two remarkable young women, by herself," her obituary said.

Harris's mother is her inspiration.

In an Instagram post she shared last year, Harris revealed that her mother was her inspiration behind running for president.

"My sister Maya and I were raised by a strong mother.⁣ My mother taught us the importance of a good education. ⁣She taught us the good old-fashioned value of hard work," she wrote. "She taught us don’t let anyone tell you who you are. You tell them who you are. ⁣She taught us not only to dream but to do. ⁣She taught us to believe in our power to right what is wrong. ⁣And she was the kind of parent who if you came home complaining about something, she’d say 'Well what are you gonna do about it?' So I decided to run for President of the United States."

Who is Kamala Harris's dad? Her father, Donald, is a professor.

Harris' father, Donald Harris, was an economics professor at Stanford University from 1972 until his retirement in 1998. Since then, he's worked as an economist and famously said that he "dissociated" himself from his daughter when she joked about smoking pot in 2019 because of her Jamaican heritage on his side.

Kamala Harris doesn't seem as close with her father.

When Harris talks about her family (or posts about them on Instagram) she mostly speaks about her sister and her mom, so it seems that's who she was closest to. Maybe we'll see more of her father now that she's joining Biden's campaign? Either way, it seems like her relationship with her mother has definitely inspired her career and will continue to inspire her to do great things.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.