Meet Chris Brown's New Rumored Girlfriend, Gina Huynh (Who Used To Date Diddy!)

Chris Brown is an American R&B artist who was born and raised in Tappahannock, Virginia. He rose to fame in 2005 after releasing his self-titled debut album which included his chart-topping single "Run It!" Though Brown is pretty successful in his career, he is known to have a very questionable love life history and the COVID-19 pandemic hasn't seemed to interrupt that. New leaks about the young singer's new girlfriend have spilled, prompting question about the new woman in the singer's life.

Who is Chris Brown's girlfriend, Gina Huynh?

Gina Huynh is a fashion, beauty, and fitness model as well as an Instagram influencer with a following of 24,000+ fans. She's Black and Vietnamese, according to an Instagram post on her account with the caption "#DiversityMatters." In the past, she was linked to Sean P. "Diddy" Combs from a video posted of them cuddling, which has since been removed from Instagram. She's also been linked to former boxer Floyd Mayweather and now, she's rumored to be dating Chris Brown.

How did Chris Brown and Gina Huynh meet?

It's not clear how the couple met, but they were spotted holding hands on the set of Young Thug's music video in sunny Los Angeles looking very much "like a couple". Brown and Diddy have been friends since 2010 when they collaborated on the song "Yesterday" that was put on Diddy's collaborative album Last Train to Paris.

What are Gina Huynh's hobbies?

Huynh has recently fallen in love with yoga. She posted on her Instagram a video of her 30-day stretch challenge, saying her daughter inspired her to try yoga out. She also encourages others to try new thing and take better care of themselves. Huynh also enjoys getting her nails done. Her Instagram page is filled with the different colors and designs she gets done on her nails and she always has a caption explain just how much she adores the pampering, "Omg I’m so in love with my #nails."

Gina Huynh has a daughter.

Huynh has an 8-year-old daughter named JayVianna. Huynh is very proud of her daughter, posting cute videos and photos of her mini-me on her Instagram. In August 2020, Huynh posted a unicorn photoshoot she gifted to her daughter for her birthday with a sweet caption that read, "Happy 8th Birthday to the sweetest little girl I know. I tell you all the time how proud I am to have a daughter who’s so caring, and well mannered like you. Your heart is pure gold. You are the light wherever you go. I love you JayVianna. I hope you loved your unicorn photoshoot!" The mom and daughter look very similar and have even been called twins before for their uncanny resemblance.

Who are Chris Brown's kids?

Chris Brown has two kids from two different women. His first child is a daughter, Royalty Brown, with former girlfriend, Nia Guzman. The 6-year-old is already a pretty successful person. She has her own kids' vitamin C line with her younger sister (not Brown's) called Royalty & Sinatra Kids Vitamin C that she sells on her website. (Yes, the 6-year-old has a website.) She is also a Fashion Nova Partner for Nova Kids that she advertises on her Instagram, which is managed by her mother.

Brown's second child is a son named Aeko Catori Brown who he had with his most recent ex, Amikka Harris. Aeko was born in November of 2019. Brown and Harris called it off last summer due to pandemic frustrations of not being able to see each other since they live on different continents.

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.