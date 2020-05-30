Who Is Nia Guzman? Everything To Know About Chris Browns' Baby Mama

She's Chris Brown's baby mama.

Who is Nia Guzman, Chris Browns' baby mama?

Guzman is a model and aspiring nurse who also happens to be the mother of Chris Brown's daughter, Royalty. She was born in Corpus Christi, Texas in 1983 and currently lives in Los Angeles.

The ongoing custody and support battle between Guzman and Brown had thrust her into the spotlight a few years ago. Guzman also goes by the name Nia Amey and has two other daughters: one is a teenager, Zillah Jade, who she had with her ex-husband; the other, Sinatra L.A., was born last year, but the identity of her father hasn't been revealed.

Guzman and Brown also recently celebrated their daughter's sixth birthday together.

Her face is all over social media, but what do we really know about Nia Guzman? Let take a look at all the facts we know so far.

She studied to be a nurse.

Guzman has flitted from job to job, career to career throughout her life, but what she has really stuck to her is her desire to be a nurse. She worked as a model and at a record label as she took classes towards her nursing degree.

She has modeled.

Guzman has modeled and been featured in ads and magazines. She has a no nudity policy, which she has clearly stated. However, some of her modeling pics feature her wearing next to nothing.

How did she meet Chris Brown?

Brown followed and pursued Guzman for many years. At first, they were just friends with no romance between them. But before long, she was pregnant. Their friendship fell apart when all the support and custody issues started.

She gave birth to Brown's daughter in 2014.

Royalty Brown was born on May 27, 2014. At the time, Guzman and Royalty were living in Texas, and Brown offered to fly her to Hollywood for visitations regularly.

Royalty celebrated her fourth birthday in May 2018 with a party that cost more than $30,000.

She doesn't think Brown can be a good dad.

Guzman said in 2016 that she saw Brown as a bad boy and doubted that he could be a good parent.

She explained why she waited a year to tell Brown that Royalty was his daughter, saying, "I know that he’s young, he’s wild, and he has the bad boy persona, and I just knew that it just wasn’t going to be the best situation."

She's sort of friends with Karrueche Tran.

Brown was involved with Karrueche Tran. When Tran found out about Guzman and Brown's baby, she dumped him and took to Twitter to express her disgust with him.

Soon after, it was revealed that Tran and Guzman were acquainted. They had been photographed together at an event.

Guzman was married before.

Guzman was married to Terry Amey for nearly 12 years. They married in 2003 when Guzman was just 20 years old. They divorced on October 15, 2014, apparently because Guzman was pregnant with Brown's baby.

When Amey found out, he immediately filed for divorce. The former couple has a teenaged daughter together. "It ain’t going to take a rocket science to figure that out. I got a divorce because Nia got pregnant by someone else," Amey had said in 2015.

Brown wanted Guzman to move to L.A.

Brown wanted to be a part of his daughter's life so much that he offered to pay for Guzman's cost of living and house if she would move closer to him in Los Angeles. Reportedly, Brown is determined to be a hands on dad.

They have joint custody of their daughter.

Brown won the contentious custody battle in 2016 when the courts ordered that Brown would be allowed to see Royalty 12 days a month. These visits must be supervised with Guzman in attendance.

Guzman had also been seeking $15,000 a month in child support, but the courts denied that.

They just celebrated Royalty's sixth birthday.

Recently, Brown and Guzman came together to celebrate their little girl turning six. Brown got his daughter a special gift, which was two pet birds.

Guzman captured it all on video and uploaded it to her Instagram stories. In the video, she said, "Ro Ro asked for birds and she got birds. Oh, my God. Ro Ro, we have a zoo. We officially have a zoo, baby. Happy birthday."

Both parents also celebrated their daughter with separate Instagram posts.

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

