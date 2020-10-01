Doja Cat And French Montana Spark Dating Rumors After Flirty Yacht Outing

Hot new couple alert! Doja Cat and French Montana sparked dating rumors after a video of them lounging together on a yacht surfaced on Sept. 30. Doja Cat is a 24-year-old pop singer whose real name is Amala Dlamini, and is famous for her songs “Say So” and “MOOO!” French Montana is a 35 year old rapper whose real name is Karim Kharbouch. Montana is known for songs such as “Choppa Choppa Down” and “Unforgettable,” and of course, for dating Khloe Kardashian. And while Khloe and French called it quits years ago, it looks like French Montana may have a new beau in his life.

Are Doja Cat and French Montana Dating?

Here’s everything you need to know about Doja Cat and French Montana’s rumored relationship.

The dating rumors started when they were spotted on a yacht together.

A video of Doja Cat and French Montana looking cozy together on a yacht had fans thinking they could potentially be a new couple. In the video, Montana has a huge smile on his face and looks like he is having an excellent time with Doja Cat. The camera then panned over to Doja Cat, who is seen dancing to music and checking her phone. The person who was recording the video said Doja Cat’s real name, Amala, and she turned around and stuck her tongue out to the camera. Doja Cat and French Montana definitely seem to be having a fun time together!

French Montana was in the middle of celebrity drama recently.

Recently, the public speculated that Montana was having an affair with NeNe Leakes, a former cast member of Bravo's Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Leakes and Wendy Williams have also recently been feuding. It all started when Wendy Williams implied on her talk show that Leakes was leaving Real Housewives of Atlanta. Williams also said that Leakes being involved in the reality show is “slumming it.” So, Leakes called Williams and started fighting with her over the phone and Leakes conducted the phone call on her Instagram live.

Madina Malina from Growing Up Hip Hop: New York then decided to get involved. Malina announced on her instagram that Leakes cheated on her husband with Montana and that they had a sexual encounter in a car. However, it hasn’t been confirmed yet if Montana and Leakes actually did have an affair.

French Montana has dated some famous celebs in the past.

Aside from Leakes, French Montana has been linked to other celebrities. Back in 2014, French started dating Khloe Kardashian after she and Lamar Odom broke up. Montana and Kardashian dated for almost a year before going their separate ways. However, Montana did appear on a couple episodes of Keeping Up With the Kardashians alongside Khloe Kardashian.

Montana’s name has also been floated around with rapper Iggy Azalea, actor Sanaa Lathan, Basketball Wives cast member Evelyn Lozada, and others.

Doja Cat recently got out of a relationship with Johnny Utah.

Prior to being associated with French Montana, Doja Cat was in a relationship with indie music artist Johnny Utah. They first met online, when Cat saw one of Utah’s music videos and then commented on one of his instagram pictures. They then began commenting back and forth on instagram and became a couple soon after. However, their relationship seemed to fizzle out and they called it quits in February 2020.

"Everything is ok," she said of their breakup. "I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is ok. We have been cool. Nothing weird going on. No drama, or weird s**t going on. S**t just didn't work out."

Doja Cat is bisexual.

On Instagram live in 2019, Doja Cat discussed her sexuality. "I like both," she said. "I like people that I can have sex with. You can kind of have sex with anybody, right?"

Neither Cat nor Montana have commented on the dating rumors.

Obviously, neither Cat nor Montana have commented or confirmed the dating rumors, so we'll just have to see how this rumored romance plays out!

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Jaycee Levin is a writer who covers celebrity news, spirituality, love and relationships.