Did Khloe Kardashian Have Plastic Surgery? Check Out These Startling Before & After Photos

Did Khloe Kardashian have plastic surgery?

For years, the world has been wondering what's up with Khloe Kardashian and her face. Well, it turns out, she may have gone out and gotten herself a new one.

At least, Twitter certainly seems to think so after seeing the Kardashian sister's latest Instagram post. Her photo instantly went viral, sending Twitter into a tizzy with a lot of social media users calling her out, and tweeting some pretty epic replies.

We didn't see anything wrong with her old face, but whatever makes her happy. The Kardashian sisters (and their mother) are no strangers to going under the knife, using injectables, and other procedures to enhance their looks.

Then, it looked like Khloe was starting to get some major work done and has now seemingly had so much done that her fans have deemed her "unrecognizable."

What exactly did the 35-year-old mother of True Thompson do to her face to make it look so different? Here are all the rumors surrounding Khloe Kardashian's plastic surgery, including before and after photos that may convince you one way or another.

Some fans certainly seem to think so.

Kardashian appears to have had a rhinoplasy, AKA a nose job. Her nose appears to be much slimmer than it previously was, causing her whole look to change.

In a 2018 Instagram post, one fan speculated whether or not her slimmer nose was just the work of contouring or an actual nose job. Kardashian replied to the comment, writing, "One day I think I'll get one because I think about it every day. But I'm scared so for now it's all about contour."

Khloe may have also gotten lip fillers.

In addition to the apparant changes to her nose, Kardashian also seems to have plumped up her lips significantly. Her pout is fuller and more pronounced all of a sudden.

A source close to the Kardashians has claimed that Khloe would never use fillers after having a bad experience with them previously.

The source said, “She swears she hasn’t done any fillers at all, she says she’s still scared since the last time she did fillers (in her face) she hated them so much. Khloe has nothing against lip fillers, they just aren’t for her. She tried them in the past and hated them and has always said she won’t go there again.”

This same source also revealed that Kardashian isn't bothered by the speculation, adding, “She doesn’t really care that people are guessing she’s had them, it’s not a big deal to her at all. In some ways it’s a compliment, like thank you for thinking my lips look big. Khloe has no insecurities about her lips, she feels like she has the sexiest lips in the family and always has. She feels blessed that her lips are full and pouty and with Kylie [Jenner]’s lip kit, they really pop. Guys have always loved kissing her lips, Khloe feels they are one of her best assets, she loves them. She likes using makeup tricks to give them a boost but that’s enough for her.”

And Kardashian herself has even spoken out about her experience with fillers, saying, “It did not work for me. I looked crazy... My face was so f***ed I had to go and get this whole thing dissolved. It was a bummer and now I’m afraid to do it again. And I’m almost like, I swear things are still in my face.”

What about the rest of her face?

Kardashian's cheeks are also much slimmer than they were previously, leading some to believe she had her cheeks contoured and/or had a cheek slimming procedure called buccal fat removal.

Kardashian used to have a much fuller face, especially through the cheeks. The change to her look appears to be from much more than just losing a bit of the weight she gained while pregnant.

The buccal fat removal procedure is used to create hollows in the cheek area, something Kardashian didn't have before, but certainly does now. Is it creative photoshop or cosmetic surgery?

In addition to the nose job, lip augmentation, and cheek contouring, Kardashian has also been thought to have done something to her jawline. It looks tighter and more defined.

Kardashian is a spokesperson for Kybella, a product for non surgical neck fat removal. Could she be the product's best after photo? Or did she have a surgical procedure to give her jaw more definition.

She may have had her eyes done, too.

Kardashian's eyes look a lot more youthful and rested, leading some to believe that she may have had fillers, such as Restalyne, injected to smooth out and fill the hollow below her eyes.

In addition, Khloe is believed to have had liposuction.

It's not only Kardashian's face that has seemed to have undergone a lot of change, but also her body.

She has had a complete weight loss transformation with fans noticing that she was especially slimmer after giving birth. This led to speculation that her physique may be the result of liposuction.

However, Kardashian has denied these claims and credits her body to the hard work of exercise. In 2015, she tweeted, “I find it disgusting but maybe a compliment that I’m being accused of getting Lipo done. I work out 5 days a week. I bust my a**!”

Has she had any implants?

Kardashian has been accused of having both butt and breast implants, but she's denied both of them. She also credits her backside to exercise, saying, “Sorry 2disappoint... I've always had an a**. I know its more fun 2believe its not real, kind of a compliment since I kill myself in the gym.”

As for the breast implant rumors, Kardashian has taken to Instagram in the past about them saying, “You guys, bras like this make me want to get my boobs done because this cleavage. It’s iconic. But when I take the bra off. Sorry guys, there's really nothing there after the baby. But we can fake it till we make it, honey.”

She continues to deny the claims, but fans remain convinced that she's had plastic surgery.

Although Kardashian has continued to deny (see this tweet, which garnered a bunch of attention in 2018) having any surgery done over the years, fans still maintain that she's had work done.

Many fans feel she gets more and more unrecognizable with every Instagram post. Kardashian has gotten so tired of the speculation that she even recently turned off the comments on her Instagram so users would stop discussing her possible plastic surgery.

Of course, the fans weren't backing down and moved over to Twitter instead to discuss it. And her latest post has been receiving a ton of attention over this.

Recently, Kardashian posted a photo of herself to Instagram that immediately attracted the attention of the social media world and started to trend on Twitter as fans were once again accusing her of getting a whole new face.

While some fans were so shook by the reality star's newest look that they refused to even believe it was really her, others were quick to jump on the joking train, pulling out a bunch of quips regarding Kardashian's shocking transformation.

One user came out strong with a Game of Thrones reference, another included photos of Kardashian over the years, and another thought that Kardashian looked so different that she may have been recast for the Kardashians show.

just saw khloe kardashian’s closet pic.twitter.com/doRDT1eTF3 — Yeze (@foreveryessie) May 23, 2020

Khloe Kardashian be looking like a different person every year pic.twitter.com/3UIvklDeQk — superfly sister. (@DoggoneLoverr_) May 22, 2020

I don’t keep up with the Kardashians. When did they recast Khloe? pic.twitter.com/jdfL7XSjq0 — (@ClinicalLiz) May 23, 2020

And this user couldn't resist popping in with a coronavirus-related pun, writing, "Couldn’t get new paper towels during this but Khloe Kardashian went and got a whole new face."

Amy Lamare is a Los Angeles based freelance writer covering entertainment, pop culture, beauty, fashion, fitness, technology, and the intersection of technology, business, and philanthropy. You can find her on Instagram and Facebook.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on December 2018 and was updated with the latest information.