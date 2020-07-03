The Eerie Prediction Hollywood Medium Tyler Henry Made To Khloe Kardashian Years Ago About Tristan Thompson

He may have hinted Tristan would stray.

In 2017, Khloe Kardashian got a look into her future when she visited celebrity psychic, Tyler Henry, who may have hinted that her boyfriend at the time, Tristan Thompson, would cheat on her.

The new mother received a reading from Henry back in June 2017, and she may have missed some warnings about her baby daddy.

At the time, Henry had made it a point to speak of Kardashian’s future relationships and not her current one with the Cleveland Cavalier, which prompted her to ask why.

“You keep saying my next boyfriend or whatever — do you not see anything about my current boyfriend?” she asked in episode 12 of season two of the show Hollywood Medium with Tyler Henry.

He didn’t respond with a simple “yes” or “no.” Instead, he gave a rather elaborate explanation.

“I always tell people I see when a part of our lives are going to reach a peak,” Henry said. “So whether we’re in something currently or in two years we’re going to reach this point, I generally kind of view what is a good opportunity based on what’s peaking.

And for you, I feel like love life is not the area right now that’s reaching its peak. Career is really that area. So one of the challenges that’s coming through is a referral of ultimately being distant, but in a physical sense.”

But he didn’t stop there.

“I’m seeing a clock and it’s symbolic for basically a schedule, or two people’s schedules that would not be ideal for a cohesive relationship,” Henry continued. “If we have two individuals who are very driven and doing their own things, the feeling is we want to make sure we have enough time for a relationship, and that can be a challenge if two people are motivated and not necessarily always together physically.

I would say for the current situation, so long as we make sure distance doesn’t end up being an issue, we’re fine.”

Ding! Ding! Ding!

Henry could have seen that Thompson and Kardashian would grow apart, but the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star didn’t catch his drift.

Kardashian and her man were apart for much of their relationship as the two traveled a lot for their careers. Thompson allegedly cheated on her while he was away from her.

Though Henry noted that distance was a large factor in their relationship, he had said it didn’t raise too much concern.

“I see a lot of travel for this individual,” Henry said, speaking about Thompson. “To an extensive extent where I don’t even know if it would be reasonable for them to do that much, so just remember that I'm saying that because there will be some opportunities. As long as we’re okay with all that travel, I’m not seeing anything I’m immediately concerned about.”

This reading occurred before the videos of Thompson kissing and motorboating other women were leaked, so Kardashian may have been better off if she had waited a few months to see Henry.

Kardashian didn’t know it at the time, so she continued to focus on her relationship with Thompson, and then, in 2018, the two welcomed a child into the world together.

However, this was also before the cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, but in a 2019 interview, Henry admitted that he hadn't even seen that coming.

He said, “It was a really interesting experience because I was really tuning in with Khloe’s personal life and romantic life. I knew in that moment that, based on the trajectory I was seeing, that her relationship wasn’t going to make it. It wasn’t going to end up good. I did not see the Jordyn situation.”

Henry revealed that the point of the reading was “really about her love life and keeping in consideration the physical, geographical distance would really take a toll on their relationship.”

He went on to say, “It made sense, considering he was in a different state and she was going back and forth and then lived in a different state briefly. So, that, I think, really informed the decline of the relationship and led, obviously, to other things.”

However, Henry ended his thoughts on the Kardashian situation with a bright note:

“I know Khloe personally. I think she’s a phenomenal human being and she deserves so much better and I think better days are ahead. So I’m excited for her.”

