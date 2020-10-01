Interesting Facts About 'Monsterland' Star Bill Camp's Wife, Elizabeth Marvel

Bill Camp is a director and actor who has worked on many projects. He is best known for acting in the films 12 Years a Slave, Joker, Love & Mercy, and Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance). He has also played supporting roles in the shows The Outsider and HBO’s The Night Of, which he won a Primetime Emmy Award for. Bill Camp is also a well-known theatre actor and has been in Broadway shows such as The Seagull, Death of a Salesman, and The Crucible. Camp even won a Tony Award for playing the role of Reverend John Hale in The Crucible. Now, Camp stars in Hulu's Monsterland, which is a horror and mystery television series that arrives on the streaming platform right in time for Halloween on October 2. And we all know that behind every successful actor is a supportive spouse. Who is Bill Camp's wife, though?

Who is Elizabeth Marvel, and what does she do for a living?

Elizabeth Marvel is an actress who is known for her roles in the films, True Grit, Lincoln, Gifted, and Burn After Reading. Marvel has also played the role of Heather Dunbar in the show House of Cards and President Elizabeth Keane in Homeland. Marvel has also done a lot of broadway shows, including King Lear, Picnic, and Top Girls.

When did Bill Camp and Elizabeth Marvel get married?

Marvel and Camp got married on September 4, 2004. Their wedding took place at Stern Grove, which is a park in San Francisco. They originally met and started dating 14 years prior at the Juilliard school, where they both graduated from. Camp gave some details about their wedding, saying, "We're not doing this for a green card or taxes, there's no baby on the way. But, my God, our mothers are happy!"

Marvel and Camp have a child.

Elizabeth Marvel and Bill Camp have a son named Silas Camp, who was born in 2007. Bill Camp has actually been working on a film called With/In that takes place during the COVID-19 pandemic, and his son and wife make a brief appearance.

Where do Elizabeth Marvel and Bill Camp live?

Since Elizabeth Marvel and Bill Camp both do theatre work in New York and television and film work in Los Angeles, they are bicoastal. Although, after Camp did Tony Kushner’s play Homebody/Kabul in 2001, he moved to California with his wife for a long stretch of time while she was filming the show The District.

They both travel a lot but make their relationship work.

Since Camp and Marvel are often working on different projects, they are usually in different states or countries even! However, they try to make the distance work for them and make an effort to visit each other when they can. Sometimes they even make the most out of the distance and use it as an opportunity to explore different cities together. For example, when Bill Camp was filming The Looming Tower miniseries in Johannesburg, South Africa, Elizabeth Marvel flew out with their son and they all did a safari together.

Marvel and Camp tend to be private about their personal life.

Marvel and Camp don’t share too much information about their personal life with the public. They both don’t have Instagram and Twitter accounts!

