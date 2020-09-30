Fun Facts About 'Monsterland' Actor Jonathan Tucker's Wife, Tara Tucker

Mermaids, fallen angels, and Jonathan Tucker — oh my! The Hulu original series, Monsterland, is available for streaming Friday, October 2nd. On screen, Jonathan Tucker stars alongside Kaitlyn Deaver. But off-screen, Jonathan Tucker's wife, Tara Ahamed Tucker, is the only lady by his side.

Who is Tara Tucker?

Tara Ahamed Tucker is the director of development of a production company in Los Angeles, called Identity Films. She was born on October 4, 1982, which makes her a Libra.

She’s worked on the set of Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, and The Sorcerer’s Apprentice. Before she kicked off her career in production, she earned her bachelor’s degree from Georgetown University.

When did Jonathan Tucker and Tara Tucker get married?

The pair officially became Mr. and Mrs. Tucker in June of 2012. The ceremony was held at the main branch of the New York Public Library. Jonathan Tucker's former teacher, Joy Mulligan, officiated their wedding. She even became a Universal Life minister for the event.

She's the daughter of a successful foreign affairs journalist.

Her mother, Meenakshi Ahamed, is a highly-regarded foreign affairs journalist. She writes articles for "The Asian Age" and "Seminar."

She serves as a trustee for the Turquoise Mountain Foundation, which is a nonprofit agency in Afghanistan.

Her father is a Pulitzer Prize-winning author.

Her father, Liaquat Ahamed, is the author of Lords of Finance: The Bankers Who Broke the World. He was the recipient of the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for History, the 2010 Spear's Book Award, the 2009 Financial Times and Goldman Sachs Business Book of the Year Award, and many other awards.

He received a degree from Harvard University and Trinity College. He was born in Kenya on November 14, 1952, which makes him a Scorpio.

Tara and John are the proud parents of twin boys.

On May 15, 2019, the adorable India Moss Tucker and Hayes Taj Tucker were born. And these May babies both fall under the Taurus sign, in case you were wondering.

The day they were both born, Johnathan posted a photo to his personal Instagram account. The photo shows Jonathan holding the hands of his beloved newborn babies in the hospital. "Hayes Taj Tucker & India Moss Tucker. ⁣5.15.19⁣," he wrote, adding,"⁣ .25 catholic .25 jewish .25 muslim .25 hindu⁣, this is america. women are heroes. god is good."

Identity Films is an award-winning production company.

Back to Tara and her career! Identity Films describes itself as a "documentary production company that tells meaningful stories about individuals and communities in engaging & insightful ways."

Danny Ben-Moshe was the founder of the company. China’s Artful Dissident, Outback Rabbis, My Mother’s Lost Children, and Strictly Jewish: The Secret World of Adass Israel are some of the most recent films produced by them.

In 2015, she made a speech about The Trevor Project about their suicide hotline for LGBTQ youth.

On December 8, 2015, Jonathan reposted a photo of Tara speaking on behalf of the Trevor Project. The original post seems to have been deleted from Instagram, but can still be located on Jonathan's account.

