Who Is Colbie Caillat’s Ex-Fiancé? Why She Split With Bandmate Justin Young

Colbie Caillat is one of the celebs featured on the new Disney+ Original Series, Becoming, which hit the streaming platform on Sept. 18. She’s best known for her hit singles, “Bubbly” and “Realize” from the mid-2000s; however, after achieving success as a solo artist, Calliat formed the country band Gone West, which consisted of herself, husband and wife duo Jason Reeves and Nelly Joy, and her now-ex-fiancé, Justin Young. And while many people are familiar with Colbie and her music, we’re curious to know more about her ex-fiancé, Justin Young, and why they split.

Who is Colbie Caillat’s ex-fiancé, Justin Young?

Colbie Caillat’s ex-fiancé is Justin Young. He was born in Hawaii on August 7, 1978, which makes him a Leo. He’s been a musician for most of his life, and plays multiple instruments, including keyboards, ukulele, and guitar, and is also a songwriter.

According to his Instagram bio, he’s also a “documentarian, book collector, aspiring reader, 90's R&B aficionado, and UNO champ.” He’s also an animal lover, and posts pics of dogs on his Instagram all the time.

When did Colbie Caillat and Justin Young get engaged?

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young were first romantically linked in 2009, and got engaged in May of 2015. However, after over a decade together, the couple decided to call it quits, although they remain the best of friends.

“This is difficult for us to share, but we want to be honest with you all. After 10 wonderful years, Justin and I have ended our relationship,” Colbie shared in an Instagram post on April 2. “We started out as best friends and we will continue to be best friends. And we will continue to work and make music together, as we always have,” she added.

While many celebs who end their relationships claim that they will “remain best friends” with their former partners, it looks like these two actually mean it!

Justin’s latest Instagram post is a video of himself and Colbie making music together, and he captioned the video, “Many things change, but I will never NOT be singing with this one.”

He appeared in her episode of Becoming, and it was a little awkward.

Justin Young appeared alongside his ex-fiancé in her episode of the Disney+ Original Series, Becoming, and it was a tad bit awkward, considering their long history. However, fans of Colbie seemed to love her episode, and didn’t mind that Justin appeared in it with her.

Colbie Caillat and Justin Young recently left their band, Gone West.

In an Instagram post both Colbie and Justin posted on their pages on August 12, the exes revealed that they were leaving their band, Gone West.

"After a lot of thought during this time, Justin and I have decided to leave Gone West," the post read. "Creative partnerships, especially with friends, are both rewarding and challenging at times, and though this was not an easy decision, we know ending the band was the right one. Justin and I are best friends and will continue to make music together forever."

What’s Justin Young doing now?

Currently, it seems like Justin is living his best life, hanging out with his pups while he continues to make music.

