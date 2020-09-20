Sweet Details About Black-ish Star Anthony Anderson’s Relationship With Wife Alvina Stewart

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards marks the start of what’s looking like a very interesting awards season, as the structure of the show will look quite different than previous years, thanks to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Jimmy Kimmel will be hosting the show, and black-ish star Anthony Anderson is set to present. And while fans are familiar with the actor’s work and his on-screen family, we’re curious about his family life off-screen, including his longtime relationship with his wife, Alvina Stewart.

Who is Anthony Anderson’s wife, Alvina Stewart?

Alvina Stewart is a fitness fanatic, mother, and wife of black-ish star Anthony Anderson. The couple actually lives a very private life and keeps out of the spotlight for the most part. While Alvina does have an Instagram account, she only has 200 followers and it’s set to private.

Anthony posted a rare photo with his wife on Mother’s Day this year, captioning the sweet snap, “Happy Mothers Day to the love of my life @alvinwithan_a The sun may not always shine but with you there’s always light!”

When did Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart get married?

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart got married in 1999. The pair met in high school and are high school sweethearts; however, the couple’s relationship seemed to crumble after sixteen years of marriage. In 2015, Alvina filed for divorce from Anthony, but in 2017, the pair reconciled and have been going strong ever since.

Who are Anthony Anderson's kids?

Anthony Anderson and Alvina Stewart have two children: Kyra (23) and Nathan (20). It seems like Nathan is following in his dad’s footsteps and loves acting; he starred in the Netflix series Richie Rich as Tahj back in 2015, and has also appeared on black-ish and All About The Washingtons.

While speaking with The Rachael Ray Show, Anthony couldn’t stop gushing about his son and his work as an actor.

“My son is a young, talented actor, following in my footsteps… Has a new show that’s going to be on Netflix with Rev Run. They’re starting in January, and he’s going to play Rev Run’s son,” he said.

“I wanted him to be Andre Jr. on black-ish, but my son’s cool factor, you know, he just has a little too much swag, and I don’t know where he gets it from,” he continued.

“I sometimes question if he’s mine or not,” he added. “His swag factor is just off the charts! And we needed him not to be goofy, but just be a nerdy kid, and he couldn’t shake that. And so I couldn’t cast him!”

Alvina Stewart inspired Anthony Anderson to get healthy.

After Anthony was diagnosed with Type 2 diabetes, Alvina helped her husband get his health on track for the sake of himself and his family.

“My wife’s become an avid gym rat, and she inspires me,” he said. “My children are fit too and also help me keep going.”

Anthony Anderson's wife walks the red carpet with him.

While Anthony and Alvina keep their relationship mostly private, Alvina is known to walk the red carpet with him and accompany him to awards shows — and looks like a star herself on the red carpet!

The 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards airs on ABC on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.

