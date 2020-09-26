Anne Heche's Boyfriend: Who Is Thomas Jane?

Anne Heche is an American actress, director, and screenwriter who has received multiple award nominations, including an Emmy Nomination for her performance in Gracie's Choice and a Tony nomination for her Broadway performance in the play Twentieth Century. She also starred in a handful of TV shows like Hung and The Brave. Her television career doesn't end there, though, as she is a current competitor on Season 29 of ABC's Dancing with the Stars. It's no secret that Anne Heche is an extremely busy woman, but is her boyfriend, Thomas Jane, just as ambitious?

Who is Anne Heche's boyfriend, Thomas Jane?

Thomas Jane was born in Baltimore, Maryland on February 22, 1969, which makes him a Pisces. His mother, Cynthia Jane, is an antique dealer and his father, Thomas Elliott Jr., is a genetic engineer. Jane attended high school at the Thomas Sprigg Wootton High School in Mongomery County, Maryland. At the young age of 18, he relocated to Hollywood to pursue a career in acting.

What does Thomas Jane do for a living?

He's an American actor and producer, boasting a whopping 79 credits on his IMDb profile just for acting alone. He has other credits for production and directing, and he's most notable for starring in The Red Line in 1998, Deep Blue Sea in 1999, and The Mist in 2007. He is also a part of more current television shows such as Texas Rising, The Expanse, and Hung with his real life beau and co-star, Anne Heche.

Thomas Jane had a drinking problem.

Jane is known to have had a few more drinks than he should, but that is no longer the case. "I've always had a love-hate relationship with alcohol and drugs: I love the freedom that they seem to afford you by breaking you out of your conventional thinking but they always lead you to the confining trap of being sort of-in one form or another or to one degree or another-addicted to the freedom that you feel drugs and alcohol are affording you," he said of his past addictions.

In March of 2008, Jane had a terrible run-in with the law. He was caught drinking and driving on his way back from a close friend's funeral. The cops stopped him four times that night, and three of them let him off with a warning. The last time he was stopped, the police officer arrested him for driving under the influence and Jane spent the night in jail. The actor cleaned up his life after being woken up in a jail cell by a cop asking for his autograph. Jane quit drinking in 2008 and has been sober ever since.

Thomas Jane was married twice.

The actor's love life has been a rollercoaster of sorts. He was married twice already before committing to a relationship with Heche. Jane was married to Kick of Death actress, Ayesha Hauer from 1989-1995. Jane then got married to the ex-wife of Nicholas Cage, academy award-winning actress Patricia Arquette, from 2006-2011. Arquette gave birth to Jane's child in 2003, a daughter named Harlow Olivia Calliope Jane.

What are Thomas Jane's hobbies?

Jane enjoys playing the guitar and watching "broad comedies, hardcore action, serious drama, and science fiction." He also love horror films, and apparently likes when a film isn't trying to be something else.

"What draws me to them is their purity of vision that they are exactly what they say they are," he said. He is also a fan of the alternative band The White Stripes, and he smokes as a coping method to get away from drinking.

He posts about Anne on social media all the time.

His Instagram account is public, and he's always posting about Anne Heche on his page — especially now that she's competing on DWTS! He also uses Instagram to post 2020 memes and to promote his work.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Deauna Nunes is a writer who covers pop-culture, self, and love topics.