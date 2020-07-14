Why Were Tom Bergeron & Erin Andrews Fired From 'Dancing With The Stars'?

‘DWTS’ is shaking up their lineup.

ABC fired Dancing with the Stars hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews on Monday, July 13.

Bergeron reacted to the announcement on Twitter, writing, “Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks?”

Erin Andrews has yet to address the news, but fans are stunned about the shocking announcement.

One Twitter user wrote, “DWTS will never find someone who can handle all of the challenges of live tv as well as you did. You are a class act in how you are handling the announcement, which is a rarity in your field. Wishing you only the best in whatever you choose to do next.”

Why were Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews fired from DWTS?

According to a statement released by ABC and BBC Studios, Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews were let go as the show moves in a “new creative direction.”

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family. As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success,” the statement read. ”Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show.”

How long did Tom Bergeron host DWTS?

Tom Bergeron has hosted Dancing With The Stars since its inception in 2005, which means he’s been the host of the show for a whopping 28 seasons. Erin Andrews replaced former DWTS host Brooke Burke-Chavet in 2014 and was Tom’s co-host for 10 seasons.

Who will be the new DWTS host?

No one has been named as the new host of the show yet.

What season of DWTS was Erin Andrews a contestant on?

Erin Andrews competed as a contestant on Dancing with the Stars on Season 10. She and her dance partner, Maks Chmerkovskiy, made it to the finale but lost to Nicole Scherzinger and Derek Hough.

Who will be on Dancing with the Stars this season?

So far, the only celeb that’s rumored to be on Dancing with the Stars this season is The Bachelor franchise’s Kaitlyn Bristowe. During an appearance on The Bachelor: The Greatest Seasons — Ever in June, host Chris Harrison popped the question to the 35-year-old reality star, to which she replied, “Are you serious? Are you serious, Chris? I’m shaking. Oh, my gosh. Chris, I’m going to cry.”

