Why Did Tamera Mowry-Housley Leave 'The Real'? New Details About Her Sudden Exit From The Talk Show

The talk show host is keeping it real.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, 42, made the shocking announcement that she would be leaving her talk show, The Real, after six seasons.

The former Sister, Sister star joined the daytime talk show in 2013 and was one of the original co-hosts of the show, alongside Jeannie Mai, Adrienne Bailon, and Loni Love.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the mother of two stated that she originally did not want to share the news on the same day police confirmed they had found Naya Rivera’s body after an extensive five-day search.

“I had NO intention to talk about this today, especially in light of the news of my dear friend Naya, but now some reports are coming out and I’d rather you hear it from me first,” she captioned the photo.

What did Tamera’s statement say?

“For seven years, my home and heart has been at The Real. The friendships that I’ve made there will last a lifetime, and the people that I’ve had the blessing to interview have changed my life for the better. I’m so proud of what all the ladies and I have accomplished there, including two well-deserved NAACP Image Awards and a Daytime Emmy,” her statement began.

“However, all good things must come to an end,and it’s with a bittersweet smile that I announce that I am moving on from The Real,” she continued.

“To my fellow hosts, I love you, I will miss you, and I will always be there for you. Thank you for teaching me, supporting me, and loving all of me. Sisters forever. I’ll be rooting for you, as I look forward to spending more time with my family, pursuing amazing new opportunities, and embarking on the next chapter of my life.”

Why is Tamera Mowry-Housley leaving The Real?

While Tamera didn’t directly address the reason she left the show, producers issued their own statement that shed some light on Tamera’s decision.

“We fully support Tamera’s decision to spend more time with her family, even if that means she’s not one of our hosts on The Real. She will always be part of The Real family,” they said. “We look forward to developing future projects with her and welcoming her back as a regular guest on the show.”

Who will replace her?

So far, there is no one in talks to replace Tamera on The Real.

What did Mowry-Housley’s The Real co-hosts say about her exit?

The reactions from some of Tamera’s co-hosts have been supportive of her decision.

In an Instagram comment, fellow co-host Jeannie Mai wrote, “I'm so happy for you, sis. I can't wait for all that awaits you ahead,” while Adrienne Bailon said, “SISTERS FOREVER & EVER & EVER.”

What are fans saying about Tamera’s shocking news?

Fans are crushed about Tamera’s announcement.

One fan on Instagram wrote, “OH NO!! You were the main reason I watched the show. You were so relatable to us working moms and your fashion/beauty was inspirational. God bless you and your family on your future endeavors,” while another simply said, “The next chapter will be great Tam!”

