Everything To Know About 'DWTS' Contestant Skai Jackson's Love Life

Skai Jackson may only be 18 years old, but she's really proving herself to be a frontrunner on the current season of Dancing with the Stars. Skai is best known for playing the role of Zuri Ross on the Disney channel shows Jessie and Bunk’d. Now, she is making herself known for having great moves on DWTS, even showing off that she can do the splits, as seen during the tango she did to Nicki Minaj’s “Super Bass.” All eyes will be on Skai Jackson this season of Dancing with the Stars, but who does she have her eyes on?

Who is Skai Jackson dating?

Skai is currently single, but she's actually had a very interesting love life.

Skai Jackson got a restraining against her crush's ex-girlfriend.

It all began when Skai Jackson commented on rapper YoungBoy Never Broke Again’s Instagram, saying “Can somebody hook me up with YB, he just so fine to me...Lord.”

YoungBoy’s ex-girlfriend Danielle Bregoli, also known as Bhad Bhabie, was not happy to see Skai's comment. In return, she posted an Instagram story calling Jackson a “Disney Thot.” Bregoli was so heated that she even went on Instagram Live and threatened Skai Jackson, saying, “I will literally kill you,” and claimed that she wanted to fight her.

Skai Jackson did respond directly to Bregoli and instead took out a restraining order against her to protect herself.

She allegedly dated Lil Keed, an adult rapper.

When Skai was 17, it was rumored that she was secretly dating Lil Keed, who was 21 at the time. Lil Keed’s baby mama was upset about their alleged relationship and confronted Jackson about it in her DMs. Skai Jackson denied having a relationship with Lil Keed, and said she didn't “want him in that type of way.” However, his baby mama said that she saw Jackson and Keed’s text messages and says that Skai flirtingly called him “daddy.”

Skai responded to her saying that she moved on, saying, “I have a boyfriend now...just know I have no issue with you, and I don’t want any negative vibes because I just don’t like drama.”

Skai got dumped by a boyfriend on Instagram Live.

When Skai was 16, she was dating 18-year-old rapper Trunks. While they were dating, Trunks often went live on Instagram. Skai would watch the live videos and they would flirt in the comments back and forth. She allegedly got dumped on Instagram Live by Trunks, who got a new girlfriend at the time, and told Skai to “leave me alone.”

Skai Jackson is currently single.

Skai is single at the moment and focusing on her career. She recently graduated from high school, and captioned a recent Instagram photo, “Looking forward to the next chapter of my life!”

She even published an anti-bullying book called Reach for the Skai: How to Inspire, Empower, and Clapback.

Skai is dancing to honor Cameron Boyce.

Skai Jackson’s late Jessie co-star Cameron Boyce passed away because he had an epileptic seizure. On Jackson’s instagram post promoting DWTS, a fan commented that “Cameron would’ve been so proud,” and Skai Jackson responded back, saying, “The biggest reason why I’m doing it.”

Skai even showed up to her dance rehearsal dressed in a purple outfit because purple is the color for Epilepsy awareness.

