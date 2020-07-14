Who's The New Host Of 'Dancing With The Stars'? Tom Bergeron, Erin Andrews Out After 15 Years

Next season is definitely going to be unlike any other.

When Dancing With The Stars finally returns to ABC, it's going to look a lot different. On Monday, the network announced that after 15 years, Tom Bergeron is out as host — and Erin Andrews won't be returning, either.

It's hard to imagine the show without Bergeron at the helm, but it's happening, and now, we're curious about who will be replacing him when the time comes to film the next season.

Who's the new Dancing With The Stars host?

Dancing With The Stars is going In a "new creative direction."

In a statement released by ABC on Monday, the network shared that they're freshening things up for DWTS in the future (likely because of how long the show has been on the air and because of new filming procedures that must be followed due to COVID-19) and unfortunately, that means moving forward without Bergeron or Andrews.

“Tom Bergeron will forever be part of the Dancing with the Stars family," the statement said. "As we embark on a new creative direction, he departs the show with our sincerest thanks and gratitude for his trademark wit and charm that helped make this show a success. Erin will also not be returning, and we appreciate all that she brought to the ballroom. Fans have been rooting for her since she originally competed as a contestant back in 2010, and her signature sense of humor has become a hallmark of the show."

Bergeron himself shared the news on Twitter.

Just informed @DancingABC will be continuing without me. It's been an incredible 15 year run and the most unexpected gift of my career. I'm grateful for that and for the lifelong friendships made. That said, now what am I supposed to do with all of these glitter masks? — Tom Bergeron (@Tom_Bergeron) July 13, 2020

It seems like Bergeron may have been a bit blindsided by the news, according to his tweet, but he's taking it in stride.

A new host hasn't been named yet.

Though we do know Bergeron is out, we don't know who's in ... and it wouldn't be surprising if that meant they haven't officially chosen one. It's surprising that this news didn't leak before the announcement, so surely, there would be rumblings about a new host if that person had already been informed? Now, we just have to wait ... and hedge our bets on who might be taking over.

One option could be ABC's other famed host: Chris Harrison.

As a longtime host of The Bachelor and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire, Chris Harrison would be a predictable choice for ABC to go with. They've worked with him for years and he knows the hosting routine — not to mention the fact that he's been beloved by Bachelor fans for his entire career, and many of them also watch DWTS.

A former contestant could take the reigns.

Being that Andrews joined the show after competing on it herself, it's possible that ABC will choose someone else who's competed (or even won) in the past. Some fans on Twitter have speculated that it might be former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star Alfonso Ribeiro, while others are betting on radio host Bobby Bones.

Who Is the new host of Dancing With The Stars? Hopefully, an announcement is coming soon.

Now that the news that Bergeron is leaving is officially out there, it would make sense if ABC is gearing up to share who his replacement will be, too ... and since so many of ABC's biggest DWTS announcements have happened on Good Morning America, we're definitely keeping an eye on the show for the foreseeable future. Who it will be is anyone's guess at this point, but it's definitely going to shake up the next season — and hopefully, in a good way.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.