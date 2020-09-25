Vernon Davis' Fiancé: Who Is Kayla Sortor?

Vernon Davis is famous American Football player and former NFL all-star. Trading in his football jersey for a pair of dancing shoes, he's now a contestant on the reality TV show, Dancing With The Stars. On screen, his dancing partner is the lovely Peta Murgatroyd. But off-screen, his real life partner is the very lovely Kayla Sortor. But what do we know about her?

Who is Vernon Davis' fiancé, Kayla Sortor?

Who is Kayla Sortor?

Also known as K'La Mae, Kayla Sortor was born in Maryland. Her birthday is on December 26, 1991, which makes her a Capricorn. Her parents are Eric Sortor and Billie Jo Chavis.

She has two college degrees.

In 2014, Sortor graduated from the University of Maryland College Park with a Bachelor of Arts in Communications. Her educational pursuits didn’t stop there. In 2017, she received a Master of Arts in Organizational Communications from Bowie State University.

How did Vernon Davis propose to Kayla Sortor?

In addition to proposing on a beach, Davis hired a plane and four skydivers to ask for Sortor's hand in marriage. After the skydivers landed — safely, thank goodness — on the ground, they showed their T-shirts to Sortor, which revealed a not-so-secret message: Will you marry me?

“I told her we were going to an event for one of my former teammates,” Davis said, “She thought we were going to an all-white (attire) gathering. She got dressed, knew we had to be at a certain place at a certain time. Bada-bing, bada-boom.”

Sortor is a highly motivated career woman.

From working as an Operations Assistant for the Athletic Department at the University of Maryland to a sales rep for Nike, she's had a variety of jobs. At some point in her life, she worked in security for the US Federal Government in Fort Meade, Maryland. Currently, she works as a Strategic Communications Specialist for Centauri.

She helped Davis organize a clothing drive.

On September 8, 2017, Davis facilitated a clothing drive at The Covenant House in Washington, D.C. The event was called "Vernon's Closet," but that doesn't mean he was alone in planning it. Sortor also helped, despite the fact that her name wasn't mentioned in the title.

He posted to his personal Facebook account, "I just want to thank K'la Mae the love of my life for making this happen. I'm elated for the opportunity to make a difference so please join us. See you there! #vernonscloset #covenanthouse #sleepoutamerica."

She doesn't have an Instagram account, but she has a Twitter!

On Twitter, Sortor has 193 followers. That's fewer people than she follows! If she does have an Instagram, it's definitely private. Vernon Davis himself doesn't post much about Sortor on his Instagram.

Her tweets ranged from serious to funny. She once tweeted, "I think violence in video games negatively effects gamers, including children, perception of reality #dmad14," but before that, she sent a tweet that read, "Supposedly was given the highest complement last night of being 'feathery'. 'Think of a fluffy pillow, that sleep is tooo good'...Good one."

Izzy Casey is a writer who covers pop culture.