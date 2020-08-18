Is the 'DWTS' star seeing anyone?

Now that we're less than a month away from another season of Dancing With The Stars premiering on ABC, it's almost time to catch up with the pros again every Monday night. But until then, what are they all up to? Have any relationships started since the last time they were competing for the mirror ball trophy on the show with their celebrity partners?

And when it comes to the DWTS' pros dating lives, we're definitely curious about Sharna Burgess.

Who is Sharna Burgess dating?

Sharna Burgess was spotted with a mystery man in Australia last May.

Rumors that Burgess has a new boyfriend heated up last spring, when she was seen in her home country of Australia on Bondi Beach in Sydney with a mystery man. They were photographed kissing at the time, making people think that she had someone special in her life, but they haven't been seen together since, and Burgess is now back in America, gearing up for DWTS.

Sharna Burgess was almost The Bachelorette in Australia.

Last year, Burgess was offered a spot as The Bachelorette in Australia's version of the hit reality series to find the love of her life but ultimately, filming was put on hold because of the coronavirus pandemic. Burgess was up for it at first, but she later admitted in an interview that the way things worked out was probably for the best, because it didn't feel right to her.

“I was initially like, ‘Sure.’ I mean, that could be fun. And then as I got into it, there was something that didn’t feel right … which is odd because I love the show worldwide,” she said earlier this month. “For some reason, my instincts were saying, ‘Don’t do it,’ which was very bizarre. I’ve had to trust my instincts my whole life, they’ve led me to where I am now.”

Burgess has admitted dating in quarantine can be tough.

In the same interview, Burgess admitted she has found it challenging to date these days, given social distancing measures that have been put in place ... but that hasn't stopped her.

“There's ways around it. It’s just really intense. It doesn’t make the dating scene any easier, let’s put it that way," she said.

Is Sharna Burgess single?

According to Burgess' Instagram, she doesn't seem to be dating anyone — at least, not someone she's willing to share with her followers. In fact, the only man in her life these days seems to be her dad, who has shown up in more than one of her most recent posts. Otherwise, it looks like Burgess is busy enjoying her downtime before DWTS kicks into full gear, and if she is in a relationship, it's not something she's ready to open up about publicly.

Sharna Burgess has said she's looking for someone who Isn't jealous.

In an interview last year, Burgess shared that in her next relationship, she's hoping to find someone who's tall and confident.

"For me, something that I have noticed over the years of dating, and getting to know different archetypes of men, is that I need someone who doesn’t have jealousy issues and is incredibly secure and confident in who they are," she said. "I also love tall — it’s not a dealbreaker. I’m only 5'4" but I’m quite muscular, so I like it when there’s a tall man next to me, that makes me feel little and feminine."

When does Dancing With the Stars premiere?

The show returns September 14.

The only celebrity who will be dancing this season that has been announced so far is former Bachelorette Kaitlyn Bristowe — the rest of those announcements are still forthcoming. But ABC has shared the pros who we can see this season, Burgess included, and Dancing With The Stars will officially be back on September 14.

