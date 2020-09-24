Mandy Moore Is Pregnant With Her First Child! Meet Her Husband, Taylor Goldsmith

Someone needs to tell us what's in the water all these celebs are drinking in 2020! Mandy Moore took to Instagram on Sept. 23 to announce that she and her husband of nearly two years, Taylor Goldsmith, are expecting their first child together! "Baby Boy Goldsmith coming early 2021 [blue heart]," she captioned a sweet black-and-white snap of her and her hunky hubby. Mandy Moore has been a household name in the industry since she was a teenager, but we want to know more about her husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

Who is Mandy Moore's husband, Taylor Goldsmith?

Who is Taylor Goldsmith?

Taylor Goldsmith is a singer-songwriter, guitarist, and producer. He's the lead singer and guitarist of the indie folk band, Dawes, and also played in the band Middle Brother from 2010 - 2011. He and Mandy Moore wed in a quiet wedding ceremony on November 18, 2018.

Moore and Goldsmith had an intimate backyard ceremony and exchanged their vows in front of close family and friends. The reception then took place at the Fig House.

Moore has been married before, but neither have children from any previous relationships.

How did Mandy Moore and Taylor Goldsmith meet?

Moore and Goldsmith's relationship started with an Instagram post Moore made on May 17, 2015, about the Dawes band’s new album. As previously mentioned, Goldsmith is the lead singer of the band.

Goldsmith saw the post by chance and reached out to her. “I took a picture of their album and posted it on Instagram,” Moore said in 2017. "Somehow, Taylor saw it and sent a note to me. We started emailing back and forth, then we went on a date and the rest is history. Thanks, Instagram, for helping me meet my fiancé!”

Dawes is not Goldsmiths' only musical project.

He may be best known as the frontman of Dawes, but Goldsmith has been a part of multiple musical acts. Dawes’ predecessor was Simon Dawes, which existed from 2002-2007. He was a founding member of the post-punk band with Blake Mills, who later broke up the band when he left.

Since starting Dawes in 2009, which initially shared most of the members of Simon Dawes, but a different, more folk-rock sound, Goldsmith has participated in different groups and solo works.

In 2014 he joined other esteemed musicians Marcus Mumford and Elvis Costello for a recording-session-turned-album-and-documentary, The New Basement Tapes. Goldsmith contributed his talents for playing a variety of instruments, signing, and lending his songwriting talents to the project, which was based on Bob Dylan recordings and never-before-seen lyrics.

Goldsmith's relationship with Moore began while she was still married.

Moore was married to Ryan Adams from 2009 to 2016. Early in 2015, the couple filed for divorce, but according to legal documents, the couple had been separated since 2014. They said in a joint statement that their split was “a respectful, amicable parting of ways.”

Adams was the former frontman of Whiskeytown, a rock/alternative country band. It would seem that Moore has a type, but prior to her relationship with Adams, Moore dated Zach Braff of Scrubs for two years.

Taylor Goldsmith recorded music for This Is Us.

Goldsmith shared a photo on Instagram about writing and recording the song “Invisible Ink” for the show. He performed it with none other than his "favorite human,” Mandy Moore.

Alison Cerri is an editorial intern at YourTango. When she's not writing, she can be found on a run or at rugby practice. Follow her on Instagram.