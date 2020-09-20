Everything To Know About Catherine O'Hara's Husband, Bo Welch

Now that the 2020 Emmys are almost here, fans are making their prediction, and at this point, a lot of the Schitt's Creek-obsessed people in our lives (and there are many) are going to be seriously disappointed if Catherine O'Hara doesn't get the recognition she deserves at the awards. This year, the show ended after six seasons, but all hope isn't lost — O'Hara, who plays Moira, has been nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series for the role for the second year in a row and this year could be her opportunity to finally snag that golden statuette.

But whether she wins or loses her second Emmy of all time, supporting her will be her spouse.

Who is Catherine O'Hara's husband, Bo Welch?

How long have Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch been married?

O'Hara and Welch have been married since 1992, after they met on the set of Beetlejuice where O'Hara played Delia Deetz and Welch was the production designer. Welch has talked about meeting his wife for the first time on set, and how it's contributed to the happy memories working on the film.

"My memories of Beetlejuice are very fond, of course," he said in an interview. "Not to mention, I met my wife [Catherine O’Hara], who was in it."

Who is Bo Welch?

Though Welch has had a couple of small acting roles and has directed before, he's best known for his production design. Aside from Beetlejuice, Welch has also been the production designer on huge movies including A Little Princess, all three Men In Black movies, Edward Scissorhands, and Thor, and more recently, he worked on the Netflix adaptation of A Series of Unfortunate Events.

Who are Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch's children?

Welch and O'Hara are parents to two adult sons, Matthew and Luke Welch. Today, Matthew is 26, while Luke is 23. Not much is known about who they are or what they do now that they are both all grown up, especially since their family in general has always been private when it comes to their personal life.

Welch and O'Hara recently shared their thoughts on Beetlejuice on YouTube.

Earlier this year, O'Hara and Welch filmed a Q&A for the Toronto International Film Festival's Stay-At-Home cinema series all about their experiences working on the set of Beetlejuice ahead of a screening of the movie. They shared behind-the-scenes stories about what it was like to work on the movie, from two different perspectives — one of starring in the movie and one of creating the set design.

They're a very private couple.

O'Hara and Welch both choose to stay away from social media and have always remained private about their relationship and lives in general, which may lend to why they've managed to remain married in Hollywood for all of these years. Still, it's hard to know what these two or their relationship is like without having a more personal peek into their lives, but for now, they're choosing to stay out of the spotlight as much as possible.

Where do Catherine O'Hara and Bo Welch live?

In an interview, O'Hara shared that she and Welch divide their time between their Los Angeles home and their Toronto home, not far from where O'Hara grew up. Little else is known about their life together, but it seems to be just the way they like it.

Nicole Pomarico is an entertainment and lifestyle writer whose work has appeared in Cosmo, Us Weekly, Refinery29, and more.