Fun Facts About Jason Bateman’s Wife, Actress Amanda Anka

The 2020 awards season kicks off on Sept. 20 with the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, and a slew of actors are set to present awards and make appearances during the show. Actor Jason Bateman will be presenting this year, and while everyone knows who Jason Bateman is, we’re curious about his wife of nearly two decades, Amanda Anka.

Who is Jason Bateman’s wife, Amanda Anka?

Amanda Anka was born in New York City on December 10, 1968, which means she’s a Sagitarrius. Her parents are actor and musician Paul Anka and former model Anne de Zogheb, and she has four siblings: Alicia Anka, Athea Anka, Amelia Anka, and Alexandra Anka. She also has a half-brother named Ethan Anka.

Amanda Anka is an actress who has appeared on shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Beverly Hills, 90210, The Batman, The Fosters, and Bones. She also has a voiceover credit for the series The Greatest Event in Television History.

Amanda also has a producer credit on The Morning Show, which stars Jennifer Aniston, Steve Carell, and Reese Witherspoon.

When did Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka get married?

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka have known each other since they were 18 years old and got married on July 3, 2001 after dating for about two years. The Arrested Development star is ever-grateful for his wife and their relationship and regularly gushes about her during interviews.

"Our marriage has defied the odds and works really well. We are really aware of our boundaries. We know how to bug each other and not bug each other,” he said. “If you don't get along, it's garbage. With a girlfriend, you get into a fight, you drive away. With us, we learn to fight quickly or not at all. I wanted to marry a friend. Friends last longer.”

Who are Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka's kids?

Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka have two kids: Francesca Nora Bateman, who turns fourteen on October 28, and Maple Sylvie Bateman, who celebrated her eighth birthday on February 10.

“Being a father of two is everything I wanted. I'm a big fan of marriage and being a dad,” he said. “And my wife, Amanda, makes those things easy. She spoils me; she makes the husband part simple.”

Amanda Anka is friends with A-listers.

Amanda Anka is close friends with fellow actress Jennifer Aniston, which makes total sense considering the fact that Jason and Jen have starred in multiple movies together, including Horrible Bosses, The Switch, and Office Christmas Party.

Amanda attended Jennifer Aniston’s “friendsgiving” last year with Jason, along with other A-listers like Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney, Will Arnett, and Courtney Cox.

She does a lot of the “heavy lifting” at home.

Behind every successful man is a strong, confident woman who knows how to take care of business, and Amanda is no different. Jason regularly praises his wife for being a superhero, and revealed that she holds down the fort while he’s working.

“[She makes it simple] by doing a lot of the heavy lifting when I'm super-busy with work,” he said. “I try to make up for it on weekends and when I do get home. I respect that she's having to wrangle the two kids by herself.”

Amanda Ankia is Jason Bateman's biggest fan and support system.

"My wife keeps me really grounded by doing nothing other than just being her,” he said. “She’s got a full-time career herself, and she’s able to be an incredible mom, and she’s also almost a full-time dad too because I’m out of town so much.”

“I’m floored by that. That keeps me grounded. That reminds me that I’ve got a real strong example to kind of live up to what she’s showing," he added.

You can watch the 72nd Annual Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.