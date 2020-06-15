Who Is Will Arnett's Girlfriend And Baby Mama? Everything To Know About Alessandra Brawn

Congratulations are in order for the happy couple!

As low-key as he may keep his private life, Will Arnett certainly has his fair share of drama. He's been divorced twice, and he's very publicly battled addiction and alcoholism (with his most recent relapse being in 2016, after 15 years of sobriety, while working on the show Flaked). Despite all of this, there are some rays of light that we can definitely enjoy on his behalf. Aside from being funny and talented, he just became a father for the third time thanks to his girlfriend giving birth to their son.

While a lot is known about Arnett's previous wives — because they're actors, just like him — less is known about his girlfriend — and now mother to his son.

Who is Will Arnett's girlfriend and baby mama, Alessandra Brawn?

She's a businesswoman.

Unlike Arnett's previous partners, Brawn is not involved in the entertainment industry. Rather, she's the former CEO of the Chapel clothing brand. She founded the clothing brand with her then-husband and a friend named Patrick Matamoros. She was once billed as one of the "Hottest Socialites of 2017," which is a huge honor in New York high society. Prior to founding the Chapel clothing brand, she worked in fashion PR, most notably for the lingerie brand Kiki de Montparnasse.

Her first marriage made headlines.

Brawn's marriage to her first husband, Jon Neidich, made headlines. Neidich, a former restauranteur, ultimately became one of her partners in the clothing line, Chapel. The Chapel collection, which specializes in vintage rock'n'roll t-shirts, has been worn by the likes of Rihanna, Kanye West, and A$AP Rocky. It also didn't hurt that the couple had their wedding in gorgeous Tuscany, Italy. Though she shares a son named Nash with Neidich, the couple is now divorced.

Ben Platt last night at a Netflix holiday event with Will Ferrell, January Jones, Viveca Paulin, Will Arnett, Alessandra Brawn, Laura Dern, and Gaten Matarazzo pic.twitter.com/ITPhRZhr8y — Ben Platt News (@BenPlattNews) November 16, 2019

Arnett and Brawn first got together in 2019.

It's unclear how the couple met, but they first got together sometime in 2019. They made their debut as a couple on the red carpet of the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards back in September. At the time, however, Arnett was hesitant to comment on their relationship or to confirm the rumors that Brawn was expecting their first child.

She went to school in New York and Boston.

She was educated at Columbia University, and finished her schooling at Emerson College, where she got a degree in Communications. But it's her love of fashion that has earned her a lot of her headlines. She frequently speaks about her love of vintage clothing (which, ultimately, she says was the inspiration for the Chapel clothing line).

But, she has one artist that she loves more than any other. "My husband (Neidich) and I share a birthday with Elvis and David Bowie. We have two French bulldogs named Elvis and Bowie," she said.

Arnett and Brawn just gave birth to a baby boy.

"Alexander Denison Arnett was born in Los Angeles on May 27th, 2020. 'Denny' is home, and everyone is doing well," Arnett's rep confirmed in an official statement. Brawn's rep, however, had no comment about the matter.

Arnett has been married twice before.

Prior to getting together with Brawn, Arnett was married twice before. In 1994, he married actress Penelope Ann Miller, but their marriage only lasted a year. His second marriage to Amy Poehler was a lot more high-profile; they were married in 2003 and had two sons together before divorcing in 2016.

Arnett loves being a father, and ex-wife Poehler agrees that he is a good dad.

In a previous interview, Arnett gushed about being a father to his two sons with Poehler, and said that he loved being a father. "There’s nothing like it. There is no other single thing in my life that is even in the same category. I like to do the same stuff as my kids like to do. I hope they get from me that I have an attitude — not taking myself, or themselves, too seriously,” he said.

Poehler, his ex-wife, agrees. "I am proud of how my ex-husband Will and I have been taking care of our children. I am beyond grateful he is their father, and I don’t think a 10-year marriage constitutes failure," she said.

Quarantine got me feeling like... pic.twitter.com/wuKTQj2b4E — Will Arnett™ (@arnettwill) March 15, 2020

Sounds like "Denny" has a great dad! Congratulations are in order for the happy couple.

