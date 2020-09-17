Fun Facts About Punkie Johnson, The Newest Cast Member On ‘Saturday Night Live’

Meet Punkie Johnson!

Saturday Night Live is adding three new cast members to their already star-studded lineup! On Sept. 16, the show announced that Lauren Holt, Andrew Dismukes, and Punkie Johnson would be joining the cast for its 46th season, which premieres on Oct. 3. And while fans of the sketch comedy show are familiar with returning cast members like Kenan Thompson and Aidy Bryant, we’re curious about the new cast members, including Punkie Johnson.

Who is Punkie Johnson?

Punkie Johnson was born on April 29 and is a comedian, actress, and writer who was just cast on SNL’s 46th season. She is the second LGBTQ+ Black cast member to be featured on the show.

Punkie grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana, and she still holds a special place in her heart for the city. “I grew up in New Orleans, Louisiana. New Orleans is amazing. It’s the best place for some good food, live music, sexy people, and the best place for love and hospitality,” she said.

“I’m glad I grew up there because it taught me how to be true to myself. We got some good ole’ ‘southernality’ down there,” she continued. “Where everybody says hello, hold open doors for strangers, drink, help each other out just because of a kind heart, and known for calling everybody ‘baby,’ please say the baby.”

She’s also a diehard New Orleans Saints fan. “Can’t forget the New Orleans SAINTS,” she said. “Lose, win, tie, WHO DATS till we die.”

Who is Punkie Johnson dating?

In one of her comedy routines, Punkie mentioned that she had been in a relationship with her wife for over seventeen years. “Phew, that’s long — I’m having a panic attack as I say that s***,” she joked. The pair reportedly were married in 2002 and have been going strong ever since.

What has Punkie Johnson been in?

Punkie Johnson has quite the long list of acting credits to her name. The comedian has appeared in Space Force alongside Steve Carell, and was featured on Bill Burr Presents: The Ringers. She’s also made appearances in the short films The Adventures of Whit, Sixteen Thousand Dollars, The Lot, and Journeyman.

Some of her television credits include The Real Witches of West Hollywood, Crank Yankers, Corporate, Adam Ruins Everything, Please Understand Me, and Jobless.

Punkie Johnson also performs regularly at the world famous Comedy Store in Hollywood, California, and is a fan-favorite at the popular comedy club.

Punkie Johnson describes herself as a “child with bills.”

When asked how she would describe herself, Punkie responded, “A child with bills,” which is something everyone can probably relate to.

She also made it clear that she tries to stay away from negativity as much as she possibly can, which is a solid idea that everyone can take notes from. “I am a joyful person. I stay far clear of negativity,” she said. ”Mentally, I can’t handle nothing other than beautiful things and people. I click quick if I feel something is not of good.”

Season 46 of Saturday Night Live premieres on Oct. 3 on NBC at 11:30 p.m. ET.

Olivia Jakiel is an editor and writer who covers celebrity and entertainment news. Follow her on Instagram and keep up with her zingers on Twitter.