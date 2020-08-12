Who Is Jennifer Flynn? Details About Brian Austin Green's Lunch Date (And Jane Seymour's Daughter)

Another one! - DJ Khaled, and also Brian Austin Green re: his lunch dates.

Brian Austin Green is no stranger to lunch dates with gorgeous gals. Ever since he and Megan Fox announced their separation, he’s been spotted with a new flavor of the week on a pretty consistent basis.

Recently, he’s been linked to Courtney Stodden, who finalized her divorce with her 59-year-old ex-husband Doug Hutchison earlier this year. The 47-year-old father of four was then spotted out with model Tina Louise after his short-lived romance with Stodden. Now, the former 90210 star has been spotted having lunch and looking cozy with another beautiful lady, whose name is Jennifer Flynn.

1. Who is Jennifer Flynn? She’s Jane Seymour's daughter.

Legendary actress Jane Seymour was married to Jennifer Flynn’s father, David Flynn, from 1981 - 1992. Although it’s been nearly three decades since the pair split, Jane and Jennifer remain close.

2. How did Jennifer Flynn and Brian Austin Green meet?

TMZ’s sources revealed that Brian Austin Green and Jennifer Flynn actually met through Jane Seymour at a fourth of July party three years ago.

3. Jennifer Flynn is Brian Austin Green’s business partner.

While it may have looked like Brian Austin Green and Jennifer Flynn were on a romantic lunch date, apparently, that’s not the case this time. The pair were spotted in deep conversation before grabbing lunch in Calabasas, California on Monday, August 10, and were most likely talking about their latest business venture together.

Jennifer Flynn’s background is in cyber security, and Brian Austin Green recently took to Instagram to announce the launch of his latest business venture, InteliQore, which he tagged Flynn in.

“So this is a new tech venture that I developed with a really good friend of mine Flynn,” Brian wrote in an Instagram caption. “Please go check out our website. It’s a free service enabling people to take their lives back from what has become unregulated with the internet. Our hope is to hold people accountable for their words and actions. Link in bio :))”

The company’s statement on their website reads, “We are a community driven resource, committed to ending the permissive cycle of abuse and digitally perpetrated crime that affects our Internet on a global scale. As a company, we are able to leverage our resources to advocate for those whose stories are often overlooked, to promote an Internet that is safe, secure and free of hate. We are here to help make things better.”

4. Jennifer Flynn is a very private person.

It makes sense that Jennifer Flynn is a private person — after all, she does work in cyber security and knows the ins and outs of online privacy. She has less than 600 followers on her Instagram account, and her account is private, which shouldn’t come as a shock to anyone.

5. Jennifer Flynn has two step-siblings.

Jennifer Flynn has two step-siblings, Sean and Katherine, who are both in their 30s and are both the biological children of Jane Seymour.

Sean is a photographer and posts a lot of his work on his Instagram account, and Katherine is an actress and producer who’s appeared on TV shows like The Office, and made-for-TV movies like A Royal Christmas and Perfectly Prudence.

