Who Is Bongumusa Mahlaba AKA Fai Khadra? Meet Kylie Jenner's Rumored New Boyfriend

Has she officially moved on from Travis Scott?

It's been awhile since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott called it quits in 2019 but now, it sounds like there's a chance she may have moved on with someone new ... and fans are already talking about him.

After a new photo surfaced of Jenner and a mystery man on Twitter, people are wondering if she's in a new relationship.

Who is Bongumusa Mahlaba AKA Fai Khadra, Kylie Jenner's rumored new boyfriend?

A photo of Mahlaba and Jenner appeared on Twitter last week.

Kylie Jenner with her new rumoured boyfriend Bongumusa Mahlaba pic.twitter.com/MupNqPnkGN — Yakatori (@lamborghiniboys) July 8, 2020

Jenner has been out in Utah with her family, and It seems like Mahlaba has joined her there. This photo is similar to others that Jenner has posted recently while wearing the same outfit, but in the photos she shared on Instagram, Mahlaba wasn't with her. The actual source of this photo is unknown, but it would certainly seem like they're traveling together.

He also goes by Fai Khadra.

Mahlaba's real name is Fai Khadra, and he already has a pretty impressive following on Instagram, with over a million people keeping up with his posts. It's not clear where the "Mahlaba" name came from — it may have been totally made up by the person who posted the photo on Twitter — but either way, he's actually known as Khadra instead.

He's no stranger to the Kardashian/Jenner family.

It seems like Khadra has been friends with Jenner's family for a long time now. Not only has he hung out with her sister, Kendall, but he's also been spotted with various other members of the fam, as well as appearing in the background of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. It also seems he's close enough with the family to score an invite to the annual Christmas party, which is a pretty big deal — and at least year's shindig, he even posed with Jenner by the Christmas tree.

But who is Bongumusa​ Mahlaba? He's a model and musician.

Khadra is a Palestinian model, so it makes sense that he hangs with Kendall, whose main gig also happens to be hitting the runway. When he's not modeling, he's working on his music career, though he's seemed to scrap all of his music from his Soundcloud account. He's also appeared in Charli XCX's music video for "Boys."

He also reportedly dated Jenner's former BFF, Jordyn Woods.

In 2017, Khadra was seen holding hands with Woods out in public, though Woods herself later denied that they were a couple in an interview. Jenner and Woods famously had a falling out after the scandal involving Woods, Jenner's sister, Khloé Kardashian, and her ex, Tristan Thompson, in 2018, and Woods and Jenner haven't been friends since. Is Jenner now dating her old BFF's ex? This could get messy.

So far, they haven't confirmed that they're dating.

Jenner and Khadra are staying silent on this one so far — in fact, neither of them have commented on the speculation. But given that they've been friends so long, it seems more likely that nothing has changed between them ... unless, of course, they've decided to take the next step in their relationship. Guess we'll just have to wait and see how this pans out.

