Kamala Harris’s Houses: A Look At The Vice President’s Impressive Properties Around The Country

January 20, 2021 is a day that will go down in history.

Not only did former President Donald Trump leave the White House grounds for the very last time, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris were sworn into office as the President and Vice President of the United States of America.

Upon being sworn into office, Harris made history as the first Black and South Asian woman in American history to step into the role of Vice President, shattering a thick glass ceiling that has been hung over the country for centuries.

And while Biden and his family are busy moving into the White House, Harris and Emhoff will be taking up residence at the Naval Observatory — the residence that was once occupied by Joe Biden himself when he served as VP in the Obama administration from 2008 to 2016.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff actually have a plethora of properties in different areas of the country, so moving into the Naval Observatory may be a bit of adjustment for the couple.

Let’s take a closer look at Vice President Kamala Harris’s houses.

The VP and her hubby have real estate on each coast, and each house is both unique and impressive.

The Naval Observatory is a historical residence.

It’s located on the White House grounds, and was built in 1893.

According to the White House website, “Historically, Vice Presidents and their families lived in their own homes, but the cost of securing these private residences grew substantially over the years. Finally, in 1974, Congress agreed to refurbish the house at the Naval Observatory as a home for the Vice President.”

Harris and Emhoff have a home in Brentwood, California.

Before Emhoff and Harris got married, Emhoff bought a $2.8 million house in Brentwood, California, which is a neighborhood in Los Angeles.

The home boasts four bedrooms and four-and-a-half bathrooms, and is valued at a little over $5.2 million.

They also have a home in San Francisco, California.

Harris bought a condo in the South of Market (SoMa) neighborhood in 2004 while she was serving as district attorney for the state of California.

Harris reportedly bought the loft-style condo, which is around 1,000 square feet, for just under $500,000. Since Harris purchased the property, it has nearly doubled in value and is worth almost $900,000.

Kamala Harris and Doug Emhoff have property in Washington D.C.

Are you really a politician if you don’t have some sort of residence in the nation’s capital?

Kamala Harris also owns a condo in Washington D.C. She reportedly bought the property in 2017 for $1.75 million, and if you take one look at the property’s website, it’s no secret that Harris has been living in style and luxury for the past few years!

The building boasts floor-to-ceiling glass windows, natural oak hardwood flooring, “Euro-chic kitchens with custom Italian high-gloss cabinetry and quartzite countertops,” a “heated rooftop swimming pool with stunning panoramic city views," and "a state-of-the-art fitness facility featuring Peloton and Technogym equipment."

Not too shabby if you ask us!

