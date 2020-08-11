Do Christina & Henry Stay Together On 'Married At First Sight'? Why Fans Think They're Destined For Divorce

Is there trouble in paradise already?

Season 11 of Married at First Sight is well underway, and the couples have finally left New Orleans for their honeymoons. While it’s obvious which couples had immediate chemistry, it’s just as obvious that some couples — particularly, Henry and Christina — don’t seem compatible.

Do Christina and Henry stay together on Married at First Sight?

It’s too soon to tell whether Christina and Henry actually stay together — after all, the Married at First Sight couples just left for their honeymoons after their whirlwind weddings.

And while it is important to keep in mind that these people literally just met and it may take some time to warm up to one another, the other couples seem like they at least have some form of chemistry between them, while Henry and Christina seem like they have nothing in common at all.

I’m sorry, what were the experts thinking pairing Christina and Henry. They have nothing in common #mafs #MAFSnola — Rabia (@rabiamood) August 7, 2020

“Oil and water have more chemistry than Christina and Henry,” one fan wrote, while another questioned the experts’ thought process on pairing them together.

Why do fans think Christina and Henry are heading toward divorce?

Fans think Christina and Henry are most likely heading toward divorce because it seems like they’re simply not compatible. Whenever Christina tries to have a conversation with Henry, it’s like she’s talking to a brick wall.

Idk if im the only one watching Married at First Sight right now but henry and christina im really praying this gets less awkward. It hurts to watch #MarriedAtFirstSightNOLA — Maya H (@Maya__Hughes) August 7, 2020

Also, Henry’s friends might pose a problem for Christina. During their wedding reception, Henry’s gaggle of girlfriends were absolutely grilling Christina and it seemed like there was some major tension between them.

“I knew that his one friend was going to be a big problem. I guarantee you she is going to get in the way,” one Twitter user wrote while another said, “I'm just getting to watch. That Kristin is so catty! She was awful.”

Why is Henry on Married at First Sight?

Of course, the obvious answer here is that Henry went on Married at First Sight in order to find everlasting love. However, many fans are questioning why Henry auditioned for the show in the first place because of how uninterested and to put it bluntly — boring — he's been throughout the first few episodes.

I'm sorry, I'm sure Henry is a nice guy, but why would he go on a TV show?? #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS #MAFS11 #MAFSNola — MAFSFan (@MAFSFan) August 6, 2020

Some fans attribute Henry’s lackluster personality to the editing process and believe he’s just getting a poor edit to play into a “this marriage is boring” storyline.

Keep in mind that this show is edited to portray people on certain ways--while Henry probably isn't the life of the party, he may not be as awkward as it seems from what they have shown us. That said, he and Christina are not well matched AT ALL. — Amy Turner (@mrslthiker) August 7, 2020

“Keep in mind that this show is edited to portray people on [sic] certain ways — while Henry probably isn't the life of the party, he may not be as awkward as it seems from what they have shown us. That said, he and Christina are not well matched AT ALL,” one fan wrote, while another said, “Not sure what stuck out about him so much that the experts thought he would be a great candidate for this show ... or any show.”

Yikes! It seems like fans have solidified their thoughts about Henry and Christina’s relationship on Married at First Sight. We’ll have to see how this couple’s relationship plays out during their honeymoon.

Married at First Sight airs on Wednesdays on Lifetime at 8/7c.

