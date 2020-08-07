Why 'Vanderpump Rules' Star Danica Dow & Her Ex Got Restraining Orders — Details About Their Alleged Violence

Yikes.

Vanderpump Rules star Danica Dow was hit with a temporary restraining order by her ex-boyfriend, SUR bartender Brett Willis, shortly after she was granted a TRO against him on August 3.

And now it looks like their messy relationship drama is about to get even messier.

Why did Danica Dow’s ex get a restraining order against her?

According to documents obtained by TMZ, the restraining order against Dow stems from an incident in July in which Brett claims Danica got mad that he waited to clean a dish until the episode of 90 Day Fiance they were watching was over.

Anyway, Brett alleged that he let Danica step outside to cool off, then picked up the argument again when she came back in. The two argued “until Danica grabbed my neck twice, each time digging her nails deep and pulling hard enough to scratch off some skin from my neck.”

Earlier this week, Danica had filed for and been her own temporary restraining order against Brett after the pair got into an argument at a house party.

In the filing, she claims that he broke into her home in the middle of the night and “cut all of my clothes in my closet with scissors, left threatening notes, stayed for 4 hours in hopes I would arrive, stole one of my phones to continue to stalk me."

"I want to handle this amicably. We got in an argument at a house party,” Brett responded in a statement to E! News. “We're around a lot of her girlfriends and I'm sure it looked like I was the bad guy. It was nothing physical, but it was an aggressive argument on both sides."

Was Danica and Brett’s relationship toxic?

In Brett’s own words, yes, their relationship was toxic.

"For me, I want her to retract everything,” he told E! News. “We work at the same establishment and I want us to be able to work and keep it professional and amicable. Our relationship was toxic and it's not there anymore. I still love her, but I also have to look out for myself."

Fans got a glimpse of the toxicity between the pair after SUR owner Lisa Vanderpump suspended Danica from her assistant manager position on an episode of VPR after she shoved Brett during service hours at the famous West Hollywood eatery.

Will there be a Season 9 of Vanderpump Rules?

While many fans hope that Vanderpump Rules will film a ninth season, a ninth season has yet to be officially confirmed.

Given all the drama surrounding the castmates — much of which has happened in the past few months — it's not unreasonable to wonder if this may be the end of the hit Bravo TV show.

In June, four cast members were fired from the show for various racist behaviors.

Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute were fired after former cast member Faith Stowers shared a story about the pair calling the cops on her and alleging she committed crimes she didn’t commit, and newcomers Max Boyens and Brett Caprioni were let go after racists tweets resurfaced on the web.

