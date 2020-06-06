Who Is Faith Stowers? Everything To Know About The Only Black 'Vanderpump Rules' Star, Who Says Stassi Schroeder Called The Cops On Her

She was the only Black person in the cast.

Vanderpump Rules alumna Faith Stowers is leveling some serious charges against two of her former castmates this week. In an interview with Floribama Shore star Candace Rice, Stowers took the time to talk about what it was like being the only Black person on a reality show. She also said that Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute tried to ruin her life with a false police report.

In fact, she doesn't just say it: there is plenty of proof of what they did. The two Bravo stars saw a photo of a crime suspect, decided it looked like Stowers, and called the cops about it. They both talked about it on podcasts and on social media so there is no way for them to backtrack now. Since Stowers' allegations came out, Schroeder has lost partnerships.

Who is Faith Stower and what does she have to say about her former castmates?

Vanderpump Rules fans will recall Stowers from her time on the show from 2015-2017. She was a SURver and her big moment came when she hooked up with Jax Taylor. He was dating his now-wife Brittany Cartwright at the time, which caused serious drama on the show. Schroeder and Doute, who each have their own history with Taylor's cheating ways, decided to use it as an excuse to go on the offense against Stowers and some of the attacks seemed racist in tone.

“They wanted to attack, attack, attack, attack, attack,” Stower told Floribama Shore star Candace Rice this week. “I was wrong, I was this, I was that, calling me names, saying my hair was nappy, which is weird coming out of their mouths.”

Stowers in 2020.

Stassi and Kristen called the cops on her.

Relationship drama on reality shows leads to all kinds of on-camera antics but Schroeder and Doute tried to take it up a notch. The two of them saw an article about a woman who was drugging and robbing men and convinced themselves a security photo of the suspect was actually Stowers. They even tried to report her to the police. Doute tweeted about it and Schroeder reportedly talked about the incident on a podcast interview in 2018. "We are like, we just solved a f—king crime.” Schroeder said on the now-deleted episode. “We start calling the police. The police don’t give a f—k.”

Stowers recalled the incident to Rice saying, "There was this article in the Daily Mail where there was an African-American lady. It was a weird photo, so she looked very light-skinned and had these different, weird tattoos. I guess this woman was robbing people.”

She continued, “And they called the cops and said it was me. This is like, a true story. I heard this from, actually, Stassi during an interview.”

hey tweeties, doesn’t this ex #pumprules thief look familiar?



someone put her on mtv & gave her a platform for press. I didn’t wanna go there but I’m going there. https://t.co/4682a7jyzG — kristen doute (@kristendoute) April 26, 2018

Doute tweeted about the incident.

Stowers isn't part of Vanderpump Rules anymore.

Stowers left the Bravo series in 2018 to pursue other interests. She did stints on Ex On The Beach and The Challenge. She left The Challenge in the middle of filming after getting into an altercation with castmates who were keeping her awake. The situation got so heated that she decided the best thing to do was to walk away from the whole experience.

She has done red carpet reporting in the past.

She has been an on-camera reporter covering red carpet events for outlets like LA travel magazine and E! Online. In a social media post about her red carpet work she said, "One thing people should know about me is that my passion is communication. I love to bring the life out of people on the red carpet!"

She became a mom earlier this year.

In September, Stowers announced to the world that she was expecting her first child. "I’m excited to start this new chapter in my life with my heart and best friend!" she wrote in a now-deleted Instagram post. "At the end of the day this is all I live for. God bless all of you!" She and boyfriend Marcio Marchena II welcomed their son Marcio Marchena III early in 2020 and the baby is already an Instagram star. He has his own page full of the cutest baby pictures you could hope for.

Stower's son is an Instagram star.

What's next for Stowers?

These days Stowers is in quarantine just like the rest of us and she's using the time to promote some brands on her social media feeds — something Stassi Schroeder is not doing anymore. She lost some partnership deals after brands heard about her allegations against Stowers.

No word on whether Stowers plans to return to reality TV in the future.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Rebekah Kuschmider has been writing about celebrities, pop culture, entertainment, and politics since 2010. She is the creator of the blog FeminXer and she is a cohost of the weekly podcast The More Perfect Union.