'Vanderpump Rules' Star Scheana Shay Is Pregnant With Her Rainbow Baby! See The Cute Announcement

Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay is pregnant!

The 35-year-old reality star took to Instagram and YouTube to announce that she and her boyfriend of over a year, Brock Davies, are expecting their rainbow baby five months after her miscarriage.

"IT’S ALL HAPPENING APRIL 2021!!! We are expecting our rainbow baby!!!" she captioned an Instagram photo of herself holding up a pregnancy test with Davies.

While it looks like Scheana is finally going to get her happily ever after, the road to finding the perfect partner wasn't an easy one.

Here's everything you need to know about Scheana Shay's dating history.

Say what you will about her, but she's managed to stay on the show for years, drop a couple of catchy-for-Bravo singles, get the network to pay for her wedding, and has been on the prowl and looking for love that will last longer than her latest set of eyelash extensions — and that's no mean feat!

For the past few seasons of VPR, we've gotten an inside look into Shay's dating life, from her obsession with Rob to her friends with benefits fling with fellow SUR waiter, Adam.

But it looks like Shay has finally found what she's looking for, and seems to be happier than ever.

To celebrate her newfound romance, let's take a look at her relationships, as well as her new flame.

Scheana Shay had an affair with Eddie Cibrian.

Yikes. Scheana famously had an affair with Eddie Cibrian —- who was married to Lisa Vanderpump's friend and fellow Real Housewives of Beverly Hills co-star Brandi Glanville —for a whopping two years, and claimed that she had no idea that Cibrian was married.

Scheana was married to Michael Shay for two years.

Unfortunately, fans watched as their marriage crumbled right in front of their eyes. Although the pair were only married two years, they had known each other for 15 years.

"There were a lot of things from the beginning of our marriage that kind of tainted the whole relationship. Three months in I found out he had a pill problem. Right before our one-year anniversary, I saw some inappropriate text messages," Scheana revealed.

"Then, fast forward to our second anniversary, and I'm just trying to pretend like everything's fine, because in my mind, we're married—for better or for worse."

Scheana Shay dated Rob Valletta during Season 7 of VPR.

When the couple was originally together, Scheana was all in. She was already seeing wedding bells, which may be part of why Rob decided they should go back to just being friends.

Scheana did share that the couple found themselves back together briefly during the 2018 holidays, saying:

“We hadn’t spoken in almost a year. I ran into him at a football game. We’re both Chargers fans. Very, very awkward, texted a little bit after."

"I really missed his dog. That was the hardest part of the breakup, honestly," she revealed. "And he was just tugging on those heartstrings with his dog. Almost like, ‘Well, why don’t we take her to the dog park?'”

“Long story, short, we had a great conversation. We’re getting back in a good place. We hung out a couple of times, and then he heard a rumor about me and instead of asking me if it was true, believed the person who told him," she said.

"It was a completely convoluted, exaggerated story. And the fact that he just believed this person and cut me off so quickly after wanting to be back in my life, that’s just not someone I need around me.”

Attention, Bravo: this is why Scheana needs her very own spin-off! I mean come on, it's time!

Scheana briefly dated Bacherloette star Robby Hayes.

What's in a name, asked Shakespeare, and also probably Scheana when she started "talking to" former Bachelor Nation celeb, Robby Hayes.

Scheana didn't have any problems about opening up about what really down with Robby.

Are there still sparks between them after that steamy date we saw last season, and the makeout session that followed? Sadly, it's a no.

“I actually have not spoken to him since October [2018], and it still baffles me because him and I were such good friends," she said.

"We went to Hawaii together. We went on a few dates. We made out on that date, as you saw," she continued.

"And then, he was on a trip in Mexico, we were texting and I was like, ‘I miss you. Let’s have a Robby-Scheana day soon.’ And he was like, ‘Yeah. I’ll be back tomorrow.’... I’ve literally never heard from him again. It just is the weirdest thing to me,” she added.

See, guys? Even celebrities get ghosted sometimes.

Scheana and Adam Spott's relationship was...complicated.

During Season 7 of Vanderpump Rules, it seemed like Scheana's friendship with server Adam Spott was the most likely to develop into something more, especially with the revelation that the two finally slept together.

But for all their friendship and the clear chemistry between them, they were still stuck in the same holding pattern!

"We’re in the exact same place as we were where you’re watching the show right now,” she explained. “So, it hasn’t progressed, it hasn’t worsened. It’s just there.”

In May 2019, Spott left SUR and Vanderpump Rules after Shay was seen hooking up with another guy. But we thought that didn't bother you, Adam. Didn't you just want to be friends?

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are expecting their first child together.

Finally, after season after season of Shay’s whining about finding a man, she’s gotten one! Speaking with Us Weekly after Lisa Vanderpump’s Vanderpump Dog Foundation Gala, Shay revealed that her new boo will be spending the holidays with her family.

“They love him. He’s gorgeous,” she said.

The new couple met during a trip to Australia last month, where Shay met his sister.

“He’s so good to look at, but he is the nicest person I’ve ever met and treats me with respect, the way I deserve, so that’s the best part about him,” Shay added.

The two eventually met at a music festival, and he didn’t even know who she was which, if you ask us, is probably for the best.

Recalling how they met and their budding relationship, she said:

“We were at a music festival and I met him the night before and people kept coming up and asking me for photos and he, like, looks to my friend and he’s like, ‘I mean, I get it she’s pretty, her outfit’s cute... it’s not that cute? What is everyone taking photos with her for?’ And she told him and he had no idea. And his sister actually watches the show and the next day saw one of his friend’s Instagrams and was like, ‘What are you doing with Scheana?’ And he was like, ‘How does everyone know who Scheana is?’ So that was also another great thing about him is he just got to know me with no preconceived notions. A ton of people now are like, ‘Ew, you’re with her?’ So it’s like, he’s now getting that, and he’s like, ‘I don’t understand it,’ but, whatever. We’re happy. That’s all that matters... He cooks for me and he is an amazing chef. I would much rather do that. I was just saying, I got him hooked on Real Housewives of New Jersey. He had never seen reality TV until me, so he’s, like, fascinated by this world and he was just like, ‘What the f***?’”

And now, the two lovebirds — who also recently moved in together — are expecting a little one in April of 2021.

Are Scheana and Brock Davies engaged?

Scheana Shay and Brock Davies are not engaged —yet — but honestly, it's probably just a matter of time before he pops the big question.

Rebecca Jane Stokes is a writer living in Brooklyn, New York with her cats, Batman and Margot. Her work focuses on relationships, pop culture and news. For more of her work, check out her Tumblr.

Subscribe to YourTango's newsletter to keep up with us for FREE - Our best articles delivered straight to your inbox

- The latest in entertainment and news

- Daily horoscopes and love advice

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.