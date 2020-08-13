200 Heartfelt, Romantic Love Messages For Her & Him

Ignite some romance in your relationship.

When it comes to romance, choose your words carefully. You want to make your special person feel, well... special!

Crafting the perfect love messages shouldn’t take too much time if you’re good at expressing yourself. But love can be an emotion more powerful than words can explain. It’s no wonder poets have been trying to make sense of it since the dawn of literature!

Sending out a love note, email, or text is a simple but effective way to say “I love you.” At times when you’re separated by distance or busy schedules, a romantic message is the perfect way to keep that spark burning. Let your loved ones know you’re thinking of them.

If you need a little sprinkle of inspiration, try out these beautiful love messages.

Not only will they make you smile, but your significant other will feel all warm and fuzzy inside.

1. I want to be the reason for your smile.

2. You’ve changed my life for the better. I'm inspired to be different when I’m with you.

3. Roses are red, violets are blue, you are for me and I am for you.

4. I can never be wrong, because loving you feels so right!

5. I miss you. I want to be near you again.

6. You're the brightest star that lights up my life every day.

7. I've fallen in love so many times in life. But every time, it was with you.

8. When I have you, I have everything I need.

9. I’ll hold your hand if you let me, I’ll kiss you if you let me, but I’ll love you no matter what you tell me.

10. Just when I think that it's impossible to love you any more than I already do, you prove me wrong.

11. Since the time I've met you, I cry a little less, laugh a little harder, and smile all the more.

12. There are only two times that I want to be with you: Now and Forever!

13. You're the strongest and kindest soul I've ever met, and I'm lucky to have you as my companion.

14. You own my heart.

15. The best part of my day is when I see a smile on your face.

16. I would do anything just to make sure you're happy. I love you!

17. If love was a song, I’d sing it with you. If love was a game, I’d play it with you. But if love was a person, I’m sure it would be you.

18. When you’re gone, I'm only half of myself.

19. I spend everyday thinking of how I can do better for you.

20. I love you more than I did yesterday, but not more than I will tomorrow.

21. My favorite place on Earth is with you.

22. I can’t wait for us to grow old together.

23. I love the way our hands fit perfectly in each other.

24. We were meant for each other.

25. I love you and you love me, in my heart you’ll always be. Here or there, near or far, my love will be wherever you are.

26. I found love when I found you.

27. When you gaze at me I get addicted to you. I love you so much.

28. The only thing I would change about our lives is that I wish I had found you sooner.

29. You make me proud of who I am.

30. I never need anything else once I have you. You fulfill me.

31. I’m so glad you chose me. I plan to spend the rest of my life proving that you made the right choice.

32. I love looking into your eyes as they calm me down like nothing else.

33. You’re everything I ever dreamed of, and then some.

34. I feel electricity when we touch.

35. I’m glad you are thoughtful, I’m glad you are understanding, I’m glad you're so much fun to be around, but most of all I’m glad you're mine.

36. You're my answered prayer, my fulfilled wish, my realized dream.

37. I cannot imagine if can survive in this world without your love and support. You're the pillar of my life. I love you.

38. I can’t breathe without you.

39. You make me strong.

40. You have made me know how it feels to love and find true love.

41. I will love you until no breath is left in me.

42. Every moment with you is a gift.

43. I will never let you down.

44. Even though we are far apart, my love for you will feed on the distance between us and only grow.

45. If I was a planet and you were my moon, I’d stop spinning just by looking at you.

46. My love for you is like a raging sea: powerful and deep.

47. I’m afraid to close my eyes for I don’t want to miss seeing you, even if it’s for one second.

48. I wake up every day with a smile because you're always on my mind.

49. To be with you is all I desire, to hold you is all I hope for, to love you is all I dream of.

50. Every day with you is better than the one before.

51. I cherish every word you say.

52. What on earth did I think about all the time before you?

53. Loving you has been the greatest adventure of my life. I hope it never ends.

54. You deserve the world and I’m not going to stop until I give it to you.

55. Everything about you makes me light up inside.

56. By loving every piece of me, you’ve transformed my perfections to imperfections.

57. You're the one for me.

58. I can’t live without you.

59. Thank you for supporting me, today and every day.

60. Thank you for finding me. If it wasn’t for you, I’d be lost.

61. My love for you is a never-ending stream.

62. When words aren’t enough to tell you how great you’ve been, remind me to come and kiss you.

63. You fill all the emptiness in my heart. I’m so thankful to have you in my life.

64. If loving you was a job, I'd be the most deserving, dedicated, and qualified candidate.

65. You rule my heart.

66. I feel alive when I look in your eyes.

67. My love for you is like a seed that sprouts in every patch of earth.

68. I love you to the moon and back again.

69. Loving you is the easiest thing I’ve ever done.

70. To see the smile on your face is all I desire, to see your eyes gleam with joy is all I want.

71. Saying "I love you" every day is not enough and is such an understatement. You're my soulmate and I cannot live without you.

72. We fit together like puzzle pieces.

73. No matter how far the distance, I would walk to you. No matter how long the ocean is, I would swim to you. No matter how high the mountain, I would climb to you.

74. You're the best thing that has ever happened to me.

75. Being with you gives me the strength to conquer the world. I find the strength to solve all life problems.

76. You complete me.

77. I can’t believe you’re mine.

78. I miss your smile, your glimmering eyes, and your gentle touch. I can’t wait to be with you.

79. You're a beautiful person, inside and out.

80. I get lost in your eyes.

81. I am here for you, always.

82. I’m yours now and forever.

83. I fall more in love with you every second.

84. I miss you when we’re apart, but I love the feeling I get when we reunite.

85. I hope I have made your life as joyful as you have made mine.

86. I’m the luckiest person in the world.

87. Say the word and I’ll come running, no matter where I am.

88. If they made a movie about us, everyone would say it's too good to be true.

89. Some people spend their whole lives searching for what we have.

90. I didn’t know fate existed until we crossed paths. We are meant to be.

91. When we’re separated, my heart calls out for you.

92. If it were up to me to rearrange the alphabets, I would keep U and I together.

93. I’ve tried and tried but I can’t stop thinking about you.

94. I’d do anything to make you smile.

95. You're my soulmate, plain and simple.

96. People come and go, but you and I will stay together forever.

97. The world can cry foul by seeing you with me, but everything is fair in love and war.

98. Loving you is like breathing. It comes naturally to me and it’s necessary for my survival.

99. I like the way you make me feel, even when you aren't around.

100. No matter where I find myself, your love and beauty surrounds me.

101. I would move mountains and swim across oceans to be in your presence.

102. Even when you don’t love yourself, I’ll love you enough for the both of us.

103. You’re one of a kind and always on my mind.

104. Your name was written in the sand was washed away, your name in the sky and blew away, but your name is now in my heart, where it’ll stay.

105. If I could hold you forever, I would. If I could look at your forever, I would. If I could not be with you forever, I would find a way.

106. All my dreams came true the day I met you.

107. I woke up thinking of you, nothing new.

108. You're always in my heart.

109. A love like this is rare, so we must hold on to it for dear life.

110. Even if I wanted to, I could never stop loving you.

111. I will search for you in the next life, too.

112. Do you ever feel like we must be dreaming?

113. Before you, my life had no meaning.

114. Everything I do in this life is for our future.

115. Every love poem I read or song I hear reminds me of you.

116. You're the best thing that has ever happened to me.

117. You have healed all of my scars. I hope I can do the same for you.

118. Even when I imagined my soulmate, I could not have dreamed up someone as perfect as you.

119. Every time I think about you, I can’t focus on anything. My heart skips a beat.

120. Thank you for standing with me even after everything seemed to work against me. Now I know what true love means. You're my love.

121. I would walk through fire for you.

122. I would hate to know what my life would look like without you. Now that I have found you I can’t let you go.

123. Everything you do in my life adds to my happiness, subtracts from my sadness, and multiplies my joy!

124. I can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together.

125. Sometimes I can’t stop looking at you. You look too dang good.

126. There is no one who has ever gone out of their way for me. I cannot help it but love you deeply.

127. Our love burns brighter than every flame.

128. I was lost and hopeless, but now I have a purpose in life all because of you.

129. I can’t believe how perfectly we were made for each other.

130. I live each day of my life craving you.

131. You're the sunshine in my day and the moonlight of my nights.

132. You light up every room and set fire to my heart.

133. I just wouldn’t feel complete without you.

134. You excite me more than words can ever express.

135. Life has seemed so full ever since I met you.

136. I cherish you above anything else in my life.

137. I can’t believe how hard I’ve fallen for you, but I hope I never have to get back up.

138. You make my soul sing when you walk into a room.

139. My world was so empty and dark that it all seemed so meaningless to me. But when I met you, suddenly it felt like the sky over me has lightened up by a thousand stars.

140. I feel such powerful adoration for you and only you.

141. Every moment I spend time with you, I deeply fall in love with you. You're so beautiful, gentle, and caring.

142. Your love makes me feel like I’m on top of the world.

143. You're my treasure, the most precious thing in my life.

145. My heart belongs to you and it doesn’t want anything but you.

146. When I wake up, I’m smiling, because it’s another day with you.

147. How is that someone so beautiful on this outside could be even more beautiful on this inside?

148. I will never love another person with as much intensity as I love you.

149. With you, I will never go hungry because you make me feel so full.

150. How did you become the truly amazing person that you are?

151. I hope our children get your looks, your personality, and my utter adoration for you.

152. I’m so excited that we have so much time to be with each other.

153. Every time I see you, you leave me breathless.

154. You’re mesmerizing. I feel like I’m in a trance when I look in your eyes.

155. You're the most beautiful addition to my life’s journey, and I could never want more.

156. You sweeten the sourest of days.

157. Words alone cannot express how much I love you, but I will spend forever trying to show you.

158. You keep me under your spell.

159. Nothing compares to you.

160. You captivate me.

161. My life began when I met you.

162. I feel sorry for people who never get to experience a love like ours.

163. When you’re mad, I want to make it up to you. When you’re sad, I want to be the one to wipe away your tears. When you’re happy I want to be the one to make you smile.

164. You feel like home to me.

165. You have the keys to my heart.

166. Your love pierced my heart like a sword, and it's for you to heal me now.

167. I promise you that I will protect you from all the negativity of this world. You just have to promise to stick around.

168. When I met you, I felt like the whole world stopped spinning and I’ve been frozen in a dream ever since.

169. Your smile is the reward I want to get every day. It's the only thing that keeps me breathing.

170. I keep falling in love with you over and over again.

171. You have my heart. Keep it safe.

172. I hope you don’t plan on getting tired of me because I’m never going to let you go.

173. Every minute spent with you is a minute well spent.

174. If I’m the reason for your smile, you’ll never get a reason to frown.

175. Like a jewel, true love is rare to find, but I’m lucky because I found you.

176. I love you so much my heart is sure. As time goes on, I love you more.

177. I was put on this Earth to love and be loved by you.

178. My love for you is like the stars: invisible sometimes but always shining even behind clouds.

179. I want to be the one to pick you up when you’re down.

180. Words begin with ABC, numbers begin with 123, and love begins with you and me.

181. You're the reason for the smile on my face, the laughter in my eyes and the joy in my life. I love you.

182. You gave me a reason to live, to dream, and to fight. Thank you for being the only person who understands me.

183. I don’t want the world, I don’t want the skies, I don’t want the moon, I just want you.

184. I only hope that you love me as much as I love you.

185. I can’t picture my life without you. You fit into it so seamlessly.

186. Loving you is so exciting and full of optimism.

187. Your laugh is my second favorite sound. Hearing you say “I love you” is my first.

188. Loving is easy when it’s with you.

189. I get butterflies when you call my name.

190. I choose you every day, and I'm so lucky you chose me, too.

191. I love you more than there are stars in the sky, fish in the sea, and grains of sand on the beach.

192. It's such an honor to be loved by you.

193. Loving you is the only right thing I have ever done in my life.

194. If anyone asked me to define love, I’d send them to you so they could see a real example of what that feeling actually is.

195. I can’t hear the word love without thinking of you.

196. I'm capable of anything when you’re by my side.

197. Words aren’t enough to tell you how wonderful you are. I love you.

198. My favorite hobby is looking in your eyes.

199. The only bad thing about going to sleep next to you is not being able to look at you.

200. You drive my heart wild.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Alice Kelly is a writer with a passion for lifestyle, entertainment, and trending topics.