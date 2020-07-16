Is Rob Kardashian Returning To 'KUWTK'? Khloé Hints He May Be Back In Future Seasons

With Kourtney out, is Rob back in?

Khloé Kardashian, 36, appeared on SiriusXM Hits 1’s The Morning Mash Up on July 16 to talk about all things Keeping Up With The Kardashians and how the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way the famous family filmed the latest season of their hit reality show for Bravo.

During her appearance on the radio show, the Good American founder also teased about whether or not her brother Rob Kardashian, 33, will appear on any future episodes or seasons.

So, what exactly did Khloé have to say about her little brother’s possible return to the show?

Is Rob Kardashian returning to Keeping Up With The Kardashians?

While there is no official word on whether or not Rob Kardashian will make his return to Keeping Up With The Kardashians, Khloé strongly hinted at the possibility of her brother getting some more air time.

“My brother’s coming back around,” she said. “Like, he’s feeling more confident and comfortable. So I think he just started a whole new season.”

When was the last time Rob was on KUWTK?

While Rob Kardashian has largely remained out of the public eye since his drama with Blac Chyna, his last appearance on Keeping Up With the Kardashians was during an episode that was filmed in November of 2019 and aired in April of this year.

Fans were pleasantly surprised about the sock designer’s cameo, and couldn’t contain their excitement on social media.

Is Rob Kardashian dating anyone?

In January of 2020, rumors that Rob Kardashian was dating Love and Hip Hop star Tommie Lee began circulating after heavy speculation from talk show host Wendy Williams. However, those rumors were shot down quickly by both camps.

As far as we know, Rob Kardashian is not currently dating anyone.

When will Keeping Up With The Kardashians end?

While there is no end in sight for the successful reality show, which is currently in its 18th season on E!, Khloé made some interesting revelations about when the famous family could decide to throw in the reality TV towel.

“We always say when it becomes unfun and we’re all, like, dreading doing something, then hang it up,” she admitted. “I mean, it’s not gonna last forever and we know that. I think we’re so okay with that. But, like, for Kourtney, if she wasn’t feeling like that was her happy place, by all means, we don’t want anyone to do that.”

Did Kourtney Kardashian quit KUWTK?

After an explosive fight turned physical between Kourtney Kardashian, 41, and Kim Kardashian-West, 39, during the Season 18 premiere, Kourtney took a step back from filming the show.

When a Twitter user suggested that Kourtney should quit the show, she responded with a blunt, “I did. Bye.”

In February of 2020, a source told People that Kourtney was happy to be filming less for the sake of her children.

“As Kourtney and Scott’s kids get older, especially Kourtney feels that public exposure is not really beneficial for the kids,” the source dished. “She feels more and more protective of them.”

