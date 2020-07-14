How To Tell A Girl She's Beautiful Without Making Her Feel Uncomfortable

Darlin, you're amazingly beautiful and radiant.

Women love to be told they are beautiful — as long as it's done with finesse and sincerity.

When you care about someone so much, you want to make sure the person you care about knows how much you love, appreciate, like, and care for them.

I know personally just being told I'm beautiful makes me self-conscious and shy. But, if my significant other tells me that my beautiful smile just lights up the room every time I walk in, I melt.

Or if someone tells me that my passion or something about my personality is beautiful, it means more because it actually shows that they are paying attention instead of just what is on the surface.

And most women do not want to be seen as just an object to be objectified by beauty so when our significant other shows effort to compliment us, it really makes us feel good.

Compliments are easy to give out, but to say something that means a lot takes a little bit more work.

So, the million-dollar question is how do you tell a girl she's beautiful without being all creepy and weird?

Well, here are some tips to think about when you think of how to tell your partner how beautiful she is and the steps to go about making it the perfect moment for you both as a couple.

1. Identify her beautiful personality traits that you like a lot, like her passion, or something that is specifically unique to her physical appearances, like a cute cluster of freckles.

2. Make her feel valued by making your compliments impactful. You will show her how much you pay attention to and how appreciative you are of the things she does.

3. Actions speak louder than words, so show her how beautiful you think she is by your facial expressions, mannerisms, and your body language.

4. Be very specific when you compliment a woman. Instead of just saying "you're hot," say something more specific like "Those heels enhance all of your best curves" or "Your hairstyle today really showcases your adorable face and bright eyes."

5. Chose how you want to deliver the compliment. Whether you want to write a letter or bring her flowers, she will appreciate you putting in a little more effort to make her feel special.

6. Accompany your compliment with an action. Like giving her a flower or a small item because women like when you shower them with love.

7. Try using a thesaurus and find some different terms to use to tell her she is beautiful. Try working words like radiant, elegant, dazzling, breathtaking, and riveting into your compliment.

8. You need to think about what you want to compliment specifically. Is it her hair that made her especially beautiful today or her eyes are especially bright today because of happiness or the color of her outfit? You should always make it a point to describe her inner beauty as well.

9. Pick the right time to give her a compliment. It will mean more to her if you tell her of your beauty when she least expects it, like after a long night with the baby, or when she just wakes up. It's more meaningful and sincere than when she is dressed up and looks her best.

10. Find your confidence to tell her. You have to put yourself and your feelings out there when you tell a woman she is beautiful. It's OK to be nervous but don't let your nervousness keep you from saying what you want to say.

11. When you tell her, be your authentic self. Don't try to be someone you aren't.

12. Then make a meaningful connection with her so that she knows you do feel that she is as beautiful as you say she does.

Emily Francos is a writer who covers relationships, pop culture, and news topics.