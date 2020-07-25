Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.

There are beauty pageants and contests to determine who is the prettiest.

Which zodiac sign is the prettiest is often a subject people survey. Beauty may even be measured by science and opinion.

Which zodiac sign is the prettiest?

Some of the most beautiful people in the world are Gemini zodiac signs.

Famous Gemini celebrities who wowed the world with their stunning features include Marilyn Monroe, Lauryn Hill, Angelina Jolie, Prince, Zoe Saldaña, Judy Garland, and Chris Evans.

In 1968, Martha Vasconcellos of Brazil was crowned as Miss Universe.

Even more exciting, she is a Gemini! Naomi Campbell is another incredibly gorgeous supermodel who just so happens to be a fellow Gem and coincidentally shares the same birthday as me. I'm not fangirling, you are!

I truly believe the Gemini is the prettiest zodiac in astrology.

As you can see, Gemini's are born to be stars. And even more, we are destined for beauty and success.

We are charming, capable of relating to many people, and have an immense love for everything and everyone around us. How could you deny the Gemini?

Good looks and physical attributes in astrology for all zodiac signs are not equal.

Not everyone is going to agree with who or what zodiac sign you find beautiful for many reasons.

How pretty a zodiac sign is beyond their appearance is subjective.

Now, I am not only measuring Gemini's physical traits, but its personality, too.

I am looking beyond this zodiac sign's face or body and diving deeper into an unknown world to many who have not encountered these majestic beauties.

Here are a few reasons why Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign in astrology:

Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign because of its beautiful mind.

Being ruled by Mercury, the planet of communication, the Gemini has a knack for communicating eloquently with almost everyone they meet.

Their desire for knowledge is not only to keep themselves informed on important issues, but they find that having a lot of knowledge means you have a ton of conversations to pull from.

The Gemini can talk about dirt and make it sound like the most fascinating element to this earth.

At first glance, you might notice an ethereal presence beaming from a Gemini.

Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign because they are youthful.

They have been said to be kids at heart, and this quality makes them some of the greatest friends and life partners anyone can have.

They love being surprised with new adventures and they will never turn down an opportunity where fun awaits!

Despite minor or major setbacks, the Gemini is so free-spirited that their vision will be solely focused on what lays ahead, not what they left behind.

Their perspective on life is more than just "the now" but rather what is to come.

Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign because of their wisdom.

Although there can be circumstances that may get the best of them, Gemini knows that these are the experiences that are going to help them grow.

They love telling stories of their trauma, drama, and conflicting emotions because they know there will always be someone out there who needs to hear those words.

All a Gemini wants to do is motivate their peers into succeeding and living a fulfilled, meaningful life.

To me, the Gemini is the prettiest sign because they know it. They know how beautiful they are but never take advantage of it.

Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign because of its authenticity.

The Gemini knows there is more to someone than just their outward appearance, and it doesn't stop them from being their authentic self.

Being aware of their outer world as well as their inner one creates a sense of purpose in the eyes of a Gemini.

They do not like leaving a single thought abandoned because they are truly interested in why they might be thinking of that single thought.

Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign because of their curious nature.

If you have ever had a conversation with a Gemini, have you ever noticed when they switch gears in a conversation?

One minute they are asking you about your opinions on the latest YouTube community scandal, and the next they are informing you about NASA's latest exploration findings.

These Twins have their toes dipped in just about every realm of the world. They love being in the know of all subjects in the event of a conversation sparking where they can add in their two sense.

Gemini is the prettiest zodiac sign because they are friendly.

If there's one thing that makes a Gemini beautiful, it's their ability to relate to everyone they encounter.

They know that everyone goes through troubling situations and that's just the way life is.

But because of how many sticky situations they find themself in, they know that their stories will help someone else feel less alone in their struggles.

Sign Up for the YourTango Newsletter Let's make this a regular thing!

Destiny Duprey is a writer who covers astrology, love and relationships, and spirituality topics.