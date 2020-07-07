Where do Jonathan and Drew Scott call home?

By now, everyone knows the official narrative of Jonathan and Drew Scott, better known as the Property Brothers. Raised on a farm in Maple Ridge, Canada, the Scott brothers now live in the United States. And while they've filmed in various cities over the years — most notably in Nashville, Tennessee, and New York City — they both live on the West Coast.

There was a time, of course, that the Brothers lived together — and the renovation of that home was featured on the inaugural season of Property Brothers At Home. Now, of course, they live in two different states — but they're never far from one another.

Where do the Property Brothers live?

Their first home was in Maple Ridge, Canada.

Drew and Jonathan Scott grew up in a town called Maple Ridge, which is in British Columbia, in Canada. As they frequently like to tell people, they were raised on a farm, where their father, Jim, taught them how to be farm hands. Their mother, Joanne, worked as a paralegal, while Jim also worked as a youth counselor and a karate instructor. Jim Scott also taught Drew and Jonathan Scott how to renovate homes.

Drew Scott then moved to Vancouver, British Columbia to pursue his acting career.

In 2002, Drew and Jonathan Scott founded a production company called Dividian Productions with their older brother, JD Scott. Shortly after they founded the production company, Drew Scott moved to Vancouver, British Columbia, to continue pursuing his acting and directing career. However, Drew Scott never stopped working with the Scott family's real estate business, which kept things afloat while they were waiting for their "dreams" to take off.

Jonathan Scott, meanwhile, moved to Las Vegas with his older brother, JD Scott.

Though Jonathan Scott and his then-fiancé, Kelsy Ully, frequently visited Las Vegas while they were dating, they ultimately moved to Las Vegas, NV, shortly after the real estate market collapsed in 2008. By that time, Scott and Ully were married, having tied the knot in July 2007. When Jonathan and Kelsy moved to Vegas, they ultimately convinced Jonathan and Drew's older brother, JD, to join them. JD Scott has lived in Las Vegas ever since.

Drew Scott eventually joined his two brothers in Las Vegas when Property Brothers took off.

In 2010, shortly before Property Brothers became a phenomenon for HGTV, Drew Scott moved to Las Vegas and purchased a condominium on the Las Vegas Strip. However, just one year later, Drew Scott bought a home with his twin brother, Jonathan, and the renovation of that home would be featured on the inaugural season of Property Brothers At Home. Jonathan, however, calls that place home to this day.

Where does Drew Scott live?

Shortly before Drew Scott got married to Linda Phan, they bought a house in a ritzy Los Angeles area. In 2017, shortly before Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, got married, they purchased a home in the ritzy Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. Windsor Square, which is filled with gorgeous historic homes, is a few miles west of downtown Los Angeles. The renovation of that home became the focus of yet another season of Property Brothers At Home, which was subtitled "Drew's Honeymoon House."

Where does Jonathan Scott live?

The Brothers bought a second house in Los Angeles as well. In 2019, it was announced that Drew and Jonathan Scott purchased the home next door to Drew Scott and Linda Phan's Los Angeles residence, also in the Windsor Square neighborhood of Los Angeles. Reportedly, the Scotts shelled out more than $2 million for the "diamond in the rough," and while it was initially speculation that Jonathan Scott would move in, next door, to his brother, Jonathan clarified that this would not be the case.

And while there has been speculation that Jonathan Scott was going to move in with his girlfriend, Zooey Deschanel, the actress just finalized her divorced from Jacob Pechanik and sources close to Deschanel made clear that they didn't move in together. However, they did quarantine together at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bernadette Giacomazzo is an editor, writer, publicist, and photographer whose work has appeared in Teen Vogue, People, Us Weekly, The Source, XXL, HipHopDX, The Los Angeles Times, The New York Post, BET.com, and more.