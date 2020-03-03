Who Is Annalee Belle? Everything You Want To Know About JD Scott's Fiancé (AKA The Oldest Property Brother)

They were engaged and married within a year.

For people who love reality television, there’s nothing like watching shows based around remodeling, renovating, and even just purchasing a new home. With endless options on HGTV, including House Hunters, Fixer Upper, Love It or List It, and Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, people everywhere are becoming inspired to take on interior and exterior design challenges, emulating the professionals in control of these projects.

And there’s one program that has turned into a franchise: Property Brothers! Twins Jonathan and Drew Scott have made a name for themselves buying, renovating, and selling homes, but have also found success with a web series, short films, books, and their very own mobile app.

And sometimes, we get a glimpse of their older brother, JD Scott, begging the question about his new wife:

Who is Annalee Belle?

In September 2019, JD opened up about the mysterious illness he’s been struggling with, alongside his new wife, Annalee Belle. Here are a few things to know about Belle, her relationship with JD, her career, and how she supported her husband through his illness.

Who is Annalee Belle? She’s a celebrity makeup artist.

According to Belle’s Instagram, she’s a makeup artist in Las Vegas who also discusses “mental health, fashion, travel, and beauty.”

She’s also done hair and makeup for the Property Brothers shows, including Drew and Linda Crafting, Property Brothers: Linda and Drew Say I Do, Brother vs. Brother, Wedding Cake Countdown with Drew and Linda, Property Brothers at Home, and Brothers Take on New Orleans.

Belle also has a YouTube channel where she makes videos about her favorite products and gives makeup tutorials.

She and Scott became engaged on Halloween 2018.

Though, they didn’t reveal the news until November 2018, Scott shared photos of his proposal at a Halloween party. He captioned it, “It looks like I get to spend the rest of my life with you. I’m on cloud 9 right now! #SheSaidYes #Engaged #Proposal.”

Belle made her own post, writing, “IT. HAPPENED. WE’RE ENGAGED!!!!!! @mrjdscott proposed to me on Halloween, but we only told friends and family until now. I’m bracing myself for all the ‘It’s about time’ comments. Lol. But let me so super clear...it is no one’s business to go around telling anyone when they should get married. I had no real desire to get married until a couple months ago, so it’s not like JD was scared or whatever people assume. He was just waiting for me. And omg...the proposal was OUTRAGEOUS! He had hidden cameras so we should be able to share that’s eventually. It was one-of-a-kind for sure. Here we come, rest of our lives! Expect tons of adventure and lots more weirdness!”

The next day, she posted a follow-up photo to thank fans for all the well wishes:

“I had no idea that announcing our engagement would bring in so many rad new people. Thank you all for joining in on the adventure. I think this might be my favorite shot from our engagement shoot. When I think about how much @mrjdscott inspires me to be better every day, I can’t help but cheese it up! He’s been the most encouraging, supportive, helpful, and determined friend I’ve ever had. Even before we were in a relationship, he saw me for who I was deep inside my soul — that sweet girl from Amarillo, TX — instead of what I looked like online, probably some party hardy wild child at the time (which wasn’t entirely inaccurate). He’s taken the time to nurture my person, my spirit, and my mind. He’s shown me what it means to love unconditionally and wholeheartedly. He’s helped me discover parts of myself I thought would never see the light of day again, and that’s because he himself is the brightest light I’ve seen. You, @mrjdscott, are magic.”

The Scott brothers reached out after the engagement.

Drew took to Instagram and made his own post, congratulating his brother and his new fiancé. He wrote, “Congrats to my brother @mrjdscott and soon to be sister @annaleebelle! You are two of the most loving people I know and can’t wait to watch you walk down the aisle #engaged.”

The brothers also renovated the couple’s home.

The brothers completely renovated JD’s home before he got married, transforming it from a bachelor pad. In an interview, Drew revealed that helping his older brother was “incredibly emotional” for him and Jonathan.

“That was incredibly emotional for us. [JD] is a busy guy and he’s never really been able to fully commit to transforming his space, and it’s also felt like a bachelor pad for many years. Now he’s engaged and he and his soon-to-be wife are going to be living in the house and we wanted to make sure it had a bit of both of their personalities in it,” Drew said.

Belle stood by Scott through his illness.

In July 2019, JD and Annalee made a video and posted it to Instagram, discussing Scott’s mystery illness and how he struggled with the illness for over a year, though doctors don’t know for sure what is wrong with him. Belle talked about how overwhelmed she felt by his initial symptoms, including staying in bed for days and having temperature sensitivity, and thought he was on the verge of death.

Scott revealed, after he had multiple MRIs, “What [doctors] thought it was, was an autoimmune disease,” but after a follow-up visit, they learned it could be “a new pathway [that] had formed” in his brain. He said that a radiologist was “99.9 percent sure” he wasn’t suffering from an aneurysm after going through six months of testing. “The MRIs were quick, but every appointment with a specialist took at least a month, if not several, to get in,” Belle said.

For Belle’s 30th birthday, Scott recalled how he was having trouble participating in activities, adding, “Walking too much would bring on the symptoms. Heat would bring on the symptoms. So I was very limited in what I could do. But as long as I was within an area that I could control, I could actually do things.”

He also said that he had a “crawly feeling” inside his head, and a neurologist said it could be a side effect of a rare condition called a nummular headache, for which Scott took medicine to treat. “He said to me, ‘It is possible that you’re not suffering from one thing, that it’s a few things that are culminating into these symptoms.’”

After starting a diet that cuts out dairy, wheat, soy, gluten, and sugar, as well as taking antibiotics, Scott says he’s feeling better. Still, there’s no doubt it’s taken a toll on him and his relationship with Belle.

The couple revealed that “a lot of people in [their] life... kind of faded away... A lot of people just haven’t checked in and they know how bad it is. It’s felt kind of lonely... Not having the friends that you normally have is not fun.”

Scott and Belle prepped for the wedding together.

The couple, who got engaged in October 2018, appeared to enjoy going full wedding prep mode! This video shows them sampling wedding cakes at Showboy Bakeshop in Vegas.

“At the end of the day, we wanted fun, quirky, colorful, delicious, and well-executed cakes and we couldn’t be happier with our choice.” said Belle.

They got married on Halloween 2019.

The couple tied the knot exactly one year after they got engaged. On October 31, 2019, Scott and Belle made things official in a private ceremony of 180 guests at a home in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Of course, since it was Halloween, their guests were obviously encouraged to come in costume. Belle revealed, “It was such an important thing for us. We really emphasized people not cheaping out and buying half-way costumes. We wanted people to really get into it, and we were adamant about no one bringing gifts. We said, ‘If you feel the need to spend more money, spend it on your costumes.’ I feel like everybody really took that to heart.”

Belle spoke about her dress, saying it was the “perfect mix of classy, sexy, fierce, feminine, dreamy, and daring. Anyone who sees me or knows me can tell I don’t like traditional anything.”

Scott himself opened up about his vows, which he didn't write until the morning of the wedding, saying it was his favorite part of the day.

“I only got about halfway through mine before I started blubbering like a baby. But I think up until that point it was very romantic!” Belle revealed that she made hers the night before, saying, “It just came to me all at once. I didn’t even really have to correct anything.”

The couple's wedding planner, Sophie Parrott, revealed that they wanted an "informal and fun" wedding. Their menu mimicked that of a movie theater concession stand with pretzels, hot dogs, and nachos. Among the guests was actress Zooey Deschanel, who is dating Jonathan Scott, and she shared some cute snaps from the couple's big day.

Belle and Scott also revealed that they would be taking each other's names, with Belle explaining, “I was pretty excited about that. Our relationship has been so solid for a long time. I can’t say there’s anything new I’m looking forward to, but just knowing that he went the extra mile with the name change is huge.”

