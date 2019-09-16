Who Is Jonathan Scott’s Ex-Wife? Everything To Know About Kelsy Ully And The Property Brother's First Marriage

It was a short-lived marriage.

Last fall, Jonathan Scott was rumored to be dating actress Zooey Deschanel. The pair were spotted holding hands en route to dinner in Silver Lake, California. She had most recently split with Jacob Pechenik, with whom she shares two children.

Though many of us watch the Property Brothers for the home improvement tips, budgeting, and heartwarming stories about families finding their perfect house, behind the screen, the twins’ personal lives have become front and center. Especially when it comes to their love lives.

Drew got married to long-time love, Linda Phan, in a beautiful Italian wedding back in 2018. But brother Jonathan knows a lot about heartbreak in the midst of his brother’s happily ever after. Because believe it or not, Jonathan was married before.

But who is Jonathan Scott’s ex-wife, Kelsy Ully?

Back in the summer of 2007, he married Kelsy Ully, a crew scheduler for an airline. He moved from Canada to Las Vegas to be with her, but as he explained in his memoir, It Takes Two: Our Story, her job at a day club eventually led to their marriage dissolving.

They were married for two years and together for more than seven, making their divorce even more difficult for the contractor. He fell into a depression shortly after their split, in the midst of filming the first season of Property Brothers.

Apparently, Scott found out from Facebook that his marriage was over. Ully had deleted all traces of him from her profile, and changed her relationship status from married to blank.

Making matters worse, the exes then spent four years battling in court over, of all things, their home. Scott’s mother had drawn up a legal document, which Ully alleges she signed under “duress and harassment.”

The document related to the sale of their home in Canada. In the end, the document was upheld by the court.

When asked why their marriage ended, Scott had a very good reason: “We were young, and there was a rush going into it... She wanted to get married on 07/07/07, so it wasn’t something that naturally happened.”

And despite their hostile divorce, he doesn’t hold resentment. “The split isn’t something I dwell on anymore, but for one too-long, too-dark period of my life, that’s practically all I did. It shook me right to my core,” he said.

Luckily, Scott learned a thing or two from his heartbreak.

“I think that one of the biggest things I learned is that you can have two good people who are just not good for each other. I’m glad that we found that out early. You know, we didn’t have kids or anything. And it really helped me understand what I wanted in a relationship. I don’t think I would be in the position where I am now if I didn’t have the experiences I’ve had the past,” he said.

He should heed this advice now more than ever, especially after his split from his ex-girlfriend, Jacinta Kuznetsov, a development producer at the Scott twins’ production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment, in March 2018.

After meeting at a charity gala in 2015, their romance developed into something special. Unfortunately, the two decided to mutually break up and have nothing but good things to say about one another.

However, it looks like Scott has pulled himself back up and found true love again. And this time it's with actress Zooey Deschanel.

After much speculation, Scott and Deschanel finally made their relationship Instagram official in October 2019. The couple both posted the same photo, where Scott was seen holding Deschanel in his arms.

Her caption read, “Still processing how scared I was of these people dressed in spooky masks.” And Scott's read, “So much fun last night. That high pitched scream totally wasn’t me! @UniStudios @HorrorNights #UniversalHHN Also happy to report….nobody got punched!”

Shortly before the couple took their relationship public, Scott had said that he was dating someone, but hadn't revealed that it was Deschanel.

He said, “I am seeing someone. I’m a very private person, so I don’t typically talk about that. It’s definitely special for me because I am the guy who raises the bar in what I’m looking for in a partner. I was caught a little off guard. It was definitely a pleasant surprise.”

Hopefully, Scott has finally found his true love with Deschanel as the two appear to be very happy together.

Samantha Maffucci is an editor for YourTango who focuses on writing trending news and entertainment pieces. In her free time, you can find her obsessing about cats, wine, and all things Vanderpump Rules.

Editor's Note: This article was originally posted on July 9, 2018 and was updated with the latest information.