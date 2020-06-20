We know you love them as much as we do.

Chances are, you've seen "Property Brothers" Jonathan and Drew Scott — the hottest twins ever to grace reality television — as they team up to help homeowners flip, renovate, sell and buy homes on a series of shows on HGTV.

Their adorable faces and on-screen antics have won them a huge following on HGTV and beyond. And why wouldn't they? The Property Brothers are the total package: looks, smarts, and personality.

Here's everything you need to know about this darling duo.

1. Where were the Property Brothers born?

Drew and Jonathan Scott are native Canadians, having been born in Vancouver, British Columbia. They grew up on their family's ranch there.​

2. Who are the Property Brothers parents and do they have any other siblings?

Jim and Joanne Scott have three children. The oldest is son J.D., followed by the twins, Jonathan and Drew.

Although J.D. Scott is not in the limelight as much as his younger brothers, he's actively involved in the family business. He has also appeared on HGTV's Brother Vs. Brother.

3. How old are the Property Brothers?

Jonathan and Drew Scott were born on April 28, 1978. That makes their zodiac sign Taurus!

4. Are the Property Brothers identical twins?

Yes! Jonathan was born first, and Drew arrived on the scene four minutes later. The best way to tell the two apart is to always remember that Jonathan dresses casually and his brother, Drew, loves to suit up!

5. How tall are the Property Brothers?

The first thing people notice about the Property Brothers, after their dashing good looks, is their height. These two measure way above average at 6-foot-5.

6. Are the Property Brothers just actors?

The Scott brothers were interested in becoming professional actors long before they launched their first HGTV show. In fact, they first entered real estate to fund their acting ambitions.

But their real estate interests started long before the decision to actually enter real estate as a career. While their first real estate property flip happened while in college, the twins tagged along to help their father while he renovated properties.

7. Which Property Brother does real estate, and which one is the contractor?

Drew decided to become a real estate agent after some negative experiences with other agents. Jonathan enjoyed construction and design, so he became a licensed contractor.

8. How did the Property Brothers get started in show business?

Despite the fact that both Property Brothers had appearances on shows like The X-Files and Smallville, nothing solid materialized.

But when it was discovered that handsome real estate expert, Drew, had an equally good looking and talented twin brother who also dominated the real estate industry as a licensed contractor, Cineflix got an idea for a new show — put the brothers together flipping properties and use their skills in a complementary way.

9. How did the Property Brothers end up on HGTV?

HGTV initially turned down The Property Brothers show. But as their wonder twin powers manifested and their first real shot at stardom happened, and viewer interest skyrocketed, they soon found a home on the station.​

10. Why are the Property Brothers so hot?

Besides being tall, dark, and handsome (thanks to their parents), they are both are karate experts (which is totally sexy and helps them keep fit). They are also the writers of a New York Times Best Sellers List book (sexy!).

They have two country songs and can sing! (Singing is sexy.) "Hold On" became a hit. It rose to No. 24 on the Country Streaming Songs chart, and also landed at No. 37 on the Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart. The Property Brothers have plans to put together a complete country song album in the future.

Mix all that talent with suits and construction, and you've got a whole lot of hot manliness that no one can resist!

11. What is the Property Brothers' net worth?

We're looking at a combined estimated network of $200 million.

12. Where do the Property Brothers live?

Now, the dynamic duo split their time between their home in Las Vegas, Vancouver, and the U.S. — filming out of Austin, Texas, other times from Atlanta, and occasionally from New York and Nashville.

13. Are the Property Brothers gay?

No doubt, frequent viewers of Property Brothers might have noticed the impact their charisma has on wives who have participated in the show. But just because they don't reciprocate, doesn't mean that they are gay; in fact, it's quite the opposite.

14. Are the Property Brothers married? If not, who are they dating and is it serious?

Sorry, ladies, but both brothers are taken!

Drew married his long-term girlfriend in 2018, Linda Phan. Phan is roughly an entire foot shorter than her husband. She does public relations and oversees the Property Brothers social media. Drew sprung the big question to her in Toronto's Piano Piano restaurant on December 16th, 2016.

Jonathan is currently dating actress Zooey Deschanel. They met last fall. Although Jonathan is dating, it's not his first go-round with love. He's divorced, but it's good to know that he hasn't given up on love.

15. What are the Property Brothers religious beliefs?

The Property Brothers are big into helping others. Jonathan, Drew, or big brother, JD have not made a public statement about their own particular religious affiliation.

But in 2013, both Jonathan and Drew Scott accepted World Vision's invitation to become Global Ambassadors to promote awareness about child poverty and child slavery.

16. Where can you watch the Property Brothers?

If you still haven't watched a show, don't worry. You can binge-watch to your heart's content. The series is available to stream on many services, including Hulu and Amazon Prime.