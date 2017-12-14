10 Angry Breakup Songs To Help You Forget About Him

Because everyone needs a good cry (or scream, for that matter).

By Cassie Ciopryna

Going through a breakup can bring forward a lot of emotions, especially anger, so there’s nothing better than finding that one song that just gets how you're feeling.

When you have a bad breakup, sometimes you need an anthem to get you through that difficult period. And some angry breakup songs just seem to be the perfect antidote to your broken heart.

Breakups happen to everyone, but some worse than others. It's nice to hear other people's stories through songs. Plus, they are often empowering and make you feel like a boss (which you totally are).

We’ve compiled a list of 10 angry breakup songs that speak to the pain you're feeling.

Now, find the one that speaks to you, and crank up the volume!

1. "The Boys" by Nicki Minaj ft. Cassie

Nicki always knows how to hit below the belt with her rhymes, whether explicitly or in a hidden way where whoever it’s aimed at gets it.

Basically, this song is about getting back at a cheating ex. It actually isn’t one of Nicki’s meanest songs, but it definitely gets the point across: stay away!

Lyrics to yell out: “I hope you have the time of your life / I hope I don’t lose it tonight.”

2. "Ex-Girlfriend" by No Doubt

It's a sad realization when you find your relationship wasn’t right all along. If he wanted to go right whenever you wanted to go left, your breakup was inevitable.

Lyrics to yell out: “I kinda always knew I’d end up your ex-girlfriend.”

3. "Cry Me a River" by Justin Timberlake

We all know this person — the one who completely, totally broke your heart. They cheated on you, you found out, and you had your share of tearful nights.

Then weeks, months, who knows how long after, they’re hitting you up and trying to get you back. Think again! You’re a stronger person now. See ya!

Lyrics to yell out: “Your bridges were burned, and now it’s your turn to cry. Cry me a river.”

4. "F*** It (I Don’t Want You Back)" by Eamon

Who can forget this one hit wonder from 2003?

This is anger at its best, hidden under some rhythmic, smooth R&B beats. You can smile while singing these angry words as if you’re not swearing with every other word. The ultimate F.U.

Lyrics to yell out: “F*** you, you hoe, I don’t want you back.”

5. "Caught Out There" by Kelis

So, her milkshake brought the boys to the yard, and it seems that one of those men ended up hurting her. Now, she’s singing a song for all the girls out there who have been lied to by their men (as she states in the song’s intro).

This song is the classic "caught your man cheating and now you need to scream" song.

Lyrics to yell out: “I hate you so much right now.”

6. "Wake Up Call" by Maroon 5

So much cheating. (Who would ever cheat on Adam Levine?) The catchy beat and double meaning of the title of this song ropes you in, and then gets you thinking — wait, this song isn’t just catchy, it's sad! Now, you’re angry.

Lyrics to yell out: “Don’t you care about me anymore? Don’t you care about me? I don’t think so.”

7. "We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together" by Taylor Swift

We all know that T-Swift has, like, a zillion breakup songs, so it was hard to pick just one. But we think this one earns a top spot.

It’s so relatable, and it’s something we all have to tell ourselves after one (or five) too many times of getting back with the same damn ex. Time to move on and stop repeating past mistakes.

Lyrics to yell out: “We are never, ever, ever getting back together.”

8. "So What" by P!nk

Breakups can bring out a totally different personality in us that we didn’t know existed. Life as a woman in a relationship vs. being a single woman (especially a newly single woman after a very long relationship) is very different.

P!nk shows that we can go out and have tons of fun to help get over a devastating breakup.

Lyrics to yell out: “And I don’t need you / and guess what / I’m having more fun / and now that we’re done / I’m gonna show you tonight.”

9. "Before He Cheats" by Carrie Underwood

The ultimate country angry breakup song. We all need to vent after a breakup, and sometimes words just aren’t enough. Sometimes, you just need to break something.

Lyrics to yell out: “Maybe next time he’ll think before he cheats.”

10. "You Oughta Know" by Alanis Morissette

Oh, Alanis. So much anger. So much love for independent, boss babes. We love you.

But this song shows some of the insecurities we all have once we see our ex with a new beau. We know we’re better off without them, and we’re better than their new chick, but sometimes we gotta let these things out of our system.

Lyrics to yell out: “And are you thinking of me when you f*** her?”

