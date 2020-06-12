6 Celebrity Relationships That Started With A Major Scandal

Six celebrity couples who started their relationship with a scandal.

By Jessica Smith

Nothing in Hollywood is juicier than a scandal, and celebrities give us plenty to talk about. Many now-defunct couples work through humiliating scandals while dating, such as Kim Kardashian and Reggie who went through a sex tape scandal; Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez, who dealt with Bieber's accusation of getting a fan pregnant, or Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth, who had to deal with negative press on Cyrus' use of salvia.

Many of us can relate to similar problems on a smaller scale, but it can still be exhilarating and deeply saddening to watch our favorite stars let us down in these ways. However, sometimes celebrity couples begin their love lives under this sort of scrutiny. Although not all celebrity affairs work out, some blossom into long-lasting relationships. Here are six couples, who at one point, made the headlines with their scandalous splits, affairs and ensuing sprint to the altar:

1. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie

After being married to the beautiful Jennifer Aniston for five years, Brad Pitt and Aniston’s relationship began to fail when he confessed his love for Angelina Jolie. Pitt and Jolie had worked together on the set of Mr. & Mrs. Smith as a sexy spy couple, and they took their onscreen romance offscreen — even while Pitt was still married to Aniston. The humanitarian couple has since split, but they share six children together.

2. LeAnn Rimes and Eddie Cibrian

These two stars met on the set of Northern Lights, where their characters’ relationship spiraled into a real-world affair that ended both of their marriages.

While LeAnn Rimes and her ex-husband Dean Sheremet claimed to go their separate ways with plans to remain loving friends, Eddie Cibrian's ex only had negative things to say about him. Rimes and Cibrian are now happily married.

3. Richie Sambora and Denise Richards

This was a scandalous love triangle that cost Denise Richards a friendship, but gained her a new man.

Richie Sambora was married to Heather Lockler for 12 years before things started to get shaky between them. Richards encouraged her good friend Locklear to file for divorce, and despite girl code, Sambora and Richards were caught making out like teenagers a few weeks later.

This seemingly-forbidden romance also required Sambora and Richards to deal with some pretty messy divorces of their own. It seems like the two deserved each other, but their relationship eventually ended as well.

4. Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott fell in love on the set of the Lifetime movie Mind Over Murder despite the fact that they were both married.

The two quickly separated from their spouses. Before either one was legally divorced, they decided to announce their engagement.

The two were married just a month after Spelling's divorce was finalized, and they have been married since 2006. They have five children together.

5. Jesse James and Kat Von D

Jesse James and Sandra Bullock were married for five years and had just adopted a son together when rumors began about James’ unfaithfulness.

After confirmation of numerous affairs, Bullock filed for divorce and decided to raise her son as a single parent. Not soon after, James started dating tattoo artist Kat Von D.

The two made it as far as an engagement, but they never made it to their wedding day.

6. Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

Although the two didn't date immediately after Ryan Reynolds' breakup with wife Scarlett Johansson, it's believed that Blake Lively was a factor that led to their split.

Considering their marriage seemed to be going smoothly, their divorce announcement was surprising.

Reynolds seems to have jumped from one serious relationship to another, but the pair have been married since 2012 and share two children.